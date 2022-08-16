 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election results: Natrona County local races

Election day in Casper

A woman gets ready to vote in Tuesday's election at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo fairgrounds in Casper.

 Madeline Carter

Natrona County voters cast ballots for several city and county offices in Tuesday's primary. 

Here are the results in those races so far:

  • County commission:
    • Four-year term - three seats: 
      • Republicans Dallas Laird, 23%, Peter Nicolaysen (incumbent), 20% and Jim Milne (incumbent), 15%, defeated Terry Wingerter, 14%, Paul Bertoglio (incumbent), 13%, Shianne Huston, 8.5% and Kianna Smith, 6%.
      • Democrat Tom Radosevich, 91% (separate primary, uncontested).
    • Two-year term: Republican Steve Freel, 40.5%, defeated Rob Hendry (incumbent), 38.5% and Curt Simpson Jr., 20%.
  • Assessor: Tammy Saulsbury, 52%, defeated Matt Keating (incumbent), 25% and Tim Haid, 22.5%. 
  • Casper City Council
    • Ward 1: Jai-Ayla Sutherland (incumbent), 29%, Gena Jensen, 24%, John Minchow, 20%, Dennis Rollins, 17% and Travis Van Hecke, 9%.
    • Ward 2: Michael Bond, 29.5%, Eric Paulson, 25%, Nikki Green, 23.6% and Dan Elston, 21.4%.
    • Ward 3 - two seats: Ray Pacheco (incumbent), 39.5%, Brandy Haskins, 24%, Woody Warren, 14.4%, Trevor Mahlum, 10.8% and Ryan Amadio, 10.7%.
  • Mills mayor: Leah Juarez, 49%, defeated Seth Coleman (incumbent), 28.5% and Bradley Neumiller, 22%.
  • Mills City Council - two seats: Cherie Butcher, 23.7%, Timothy Sutherland, 22.7%, Franklin Bever, 19.5%, Darla Ives (incumbent), 15.4%, James Hollander (incumbent), 11% and Conner Cane, 6.7%.
  • Bar Nunn mayor: Peter Boyer, 94.9% (uncontested).
  • Bar Nunn town council - two seats: Tyler Martin, 29.7%, Steven Clark (incumbent), 24.5%, Kimberly Zahara, 20.8%, Tim Ficken, 12% and Bryan Clines, 11.9%.
  • Evansville mayor: Chad Edwards (incumbent), 67% and Steve Krohn, 32%.
  • Evansville town council: 
    • Full term: Candace Machado (incumbent), 40.7%, Greg Flesvig, 29.6% and Joseph Knop, 28.6%.
    • Unexpired term: Walt Berens, 50.5%, Dacia Edwards (incumbent), 48.7%.

People are also reading…

Municipal races are non-partisan. Voters narrow the field during the primary but will elect a final slate of council members in November's general election.

Several other county offices are uncontested in this year's election cycle. That means the incumbents, all Republicans, will likely retain those spots. 

  • County Clerk: Tracy Good
  • Clerk of District Court: Jill Kiester
  • Coroner: Jim Whipps
  • Treasurer: Tom Doyle
  • District Attorney: Dan Itzen
  • Sheriff: John Harlin
Related to this story

