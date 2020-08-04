Get to know local primary candidates with the Star-Tribune's one-on-one interviews

The Star-Tribune is conducting interviews with local political candidates to help our readers get to know them better.
Local government reporter Morgan Hughes will sit down with candidates for the Board of County Commissioners, Natrona County coroner and contested Casper City Council races.
To watch these interviews, visit StarTribune2020.com. We’ll be publishing new interviews there on a rolling basis leading up to the Aug. 18 primary.
