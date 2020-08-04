You have permission to edit this article.
Get to know local primary candidates with the Star-Tribune's one-on-one interviews
Get to know local primary candidates with the Star-Tribune's one-on-one interviews

  • Updated
Brook Kaufman and Dave North sit on a public board to answer questions at the Natrona County Board of Commissioners public forum sponsored by the Natrona County Library and Casper League of Women Voters on July 16 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Morgan Hughes

Morgan Hughes, city reporter

The Star-Tribune is conducting interviews with local political candidates to help our readers get to know them better.

Local government reporter Morgan Hughes will sit down with candidates for the Board of County Commissioners, Natrona County coroner and contested Casper City Council races.

To watch these interviews, visit StarTribune2020.com. We’ll be publishing new interviews there on a rolling basis leading up to the Aug. 18 primary.

 
