Gov. Mark Gordon dropped by the Casper Senior Center on Friday to gauge how longtime Wyomingites feel about the 2023 legislative session.

He briefly mentioned issues the Wyoming Legislature is focusing on this time around: allowing parents to have more of a role in what their children learn in school, keeping a model of citizen-led small government, making sure coal remains a major part of Wyoming’s economy and keeping taxes minimal for residents.

“Thank God we all live in Wyoming,” Gordon said. “Thank God we all know how to take care of ourselves.”

Gordon also highlighted an increase in state tourism despite “big challenges” brought on by historic flooding that temporarily closed Yellowstone National Park last summer. The tourism economy improved “thanks to great places like Big Horn and Casper and Devil’s Tower,” the governor said.

“More than 93% of Yellowstone is in Wyoming,” he said. “It’s not in Montana. People seem to forget it's in Wyoming."

Gordon greeted the room full of more than 50 seniors just after noon as they ate a lunch of honey-glazed salmon or chicken tacos served with corn cobette, creamy risotto, carrot raisin salad and peaches.

One woman walked by with a smile, skeptically opened her soft tortilla shell, and said, “I’m gonna need a sandwich after this.”

Many stood up when Gordon walked in, signaling him to come over to the table they were seated at. Donna Jones, Pat Tocco and Lucy Schoenewald, who were eating around a cafeteria-style table together, were among them.

“We were just making small talk with him,” Jones said. “I asked him about the roads, but he told me he got here by plane ... He said to us, your generation set the bar for us, and you’ve set it pretty high. We don’t have to worry as much about the younger generations.”

“Well, actually, we do,” Tocco replied. “This world is not the same as it was when I was young.”

They chatted about issues they have noticed including young people leaving the state and the increased cost of living. But they all approved of what Gordon has done while in office. Polling last year found Gordon was the nation's most popular governor.

“We know when we have a good one, and we hang on,” Jones said.

After shaking dozens of hands and giving a short speech, Gordon was off to Casper College to have a discussion with young manufacturing entrepreneurs.

“I guess there’s a cake, so I won’t get in the way here,” Gordon said. “Just please don’t throw the cake at me.”