Indigenous women bring expertise to Wyoming Legislature

And in the end, she hopes people view her as someone who fought for Indigenous voices to be included in discussions and to have helped educate Wyomingites about their Indigenous neighbors.

"I'm going to go sit at that table. I'm not going to wait to be invited because sometimes we'll never be invited to the table," she said. "There's a lot of tables that we still are not at consistently at."

'Do they let girls in the Senate?'

For Ellis, a Wyoming native, it took a question from her daughter to decide to seek office.

"I think I've always been interested and involved with government politics in some way, shape or form," she said. "... But it wasn't until ... I took her to the Wyoming Legislature to just watch some of the debate and she heartbreakingly asked me if they let girls in the Senate because she looked in the chamber and didn't see any. And so after just a lot of soul searching and reflection, I decided to kind of transition from being a more behind-the-scenes observer into a candidate and decided to run."