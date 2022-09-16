Mills mayor to face challenger that once called for his resignation

Mills voters in November will choose between an incumbent mayor and an outspoken challenger that once called for his resignation.

Incumbent Seth Coleman, a former Mills council member who was appointed mayor in 2016, took the office after his predecessor resigned after a former town treasurer embezzled more than $60,000 in public money.

Coleman said he’s running again in the hopes of seeing projects he’s started — including riverfront development, drawing businesses to the city, a new charter school and updating utilities infrastructure — through to completion.

Juarez, one of Coleman’s loudest critics, said the city — which earned that designation after graduating from “town” status in 2020 — needs to focus on infrastructure over beautification.

Juarez owns and operates a spa in Casper, but has lived in Mills for nearly 15 years. She rose to prominence in its local politics in 2018 when she led a movement to save the Mills Fire Department from budget cuts. That escalated into an effort by Juarez to recall Coleman as Mills’ mayor the following year.

She was also a contender for a statehouse seat that opened in 2020 when former Rep. Bunky Loucks retired early. County commissioners eventually chose Kevin O’Hearn for that spot.

“At the time, I felt that that was the best way I could serve Mills,” Juarez said.

In August’s primary, Juarez earned a commanding 49% of votes. Coleman finished second with 28.5% to advance to the general election.

Just 820 people voted in that race, and another 41 Mills residents who voted in the primary left that field blank. More than 4,000 people (and counting) now live in Mills, though of course not all of them are eligible to vote.

After Mills lost its only school in 2018, Coleman said he threw his support behind a new charter school, which plans to open next year after being approved at the state level this week. He believes the curriculum, which comes from the Christian liberal arts school Hillsdale College, “lines up with a lot of beliefs of people in Mills.”

He also focused on some quality-of-life projects, including the installation of a 48-foot metal eagle statue and kick starting a riverfront development project that’s now in the design phase.

“I want to see the riverfront through,” Coleman said.

Juarez said while a thriving riverfront would be nice, it shouldn’t be the city’s top priority. She hears from residents who can barely drive on their deteriorating streets, and who feel that basic maintenance has been overlooked.

And, although she said it’s not on most residents’ minds yet, Juarez said she’s worried about the future of water in Mills.

“Mills’ water infrastructure was built for a town, not for a city,” Juarez said. “If we stay on trend with the growth that we have and the annexation that Mills has been doing, we will have to figure out the water situation.”

Coleman, along with Bar Nunn Mayor Patrick Ford, have led an effort to dissolve the Wardwell Water and Sewer District, which serves both towns, in the face of complaints over high rates and fees.

Juarez thinks it makes more sense for Bar Nunn to absorb the district, rather than a joint solution, and said she’d advocate for Mills joining the Central Wyoming Regional Water Board.

“I don’t think Mills has the infrastructure,” she said. “It would be the easiest and most cost-effective solution… and it would help the water bill as well.”

Coleman said the city is currently working to update aging water lines that run under several blocks of Mills houses and serve the regional airport.

“As a voter, (ask) yourself if you’re happy where your tax dollars are being spent… if that’s the best investment,” Juarez said.