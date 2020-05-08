More than half of Natrona County has responded to 2020 census, new data shows

The U.S. census is still underway, despite a global pandemic, and more than half of Natrona County residents have participated so far according to new data.
Census Bureau field operations have been paused in Wyoming due to COVID-19, but data shows individual residents are still taking advantage of the online and over-the-phone options to take the 2020 census survey.
As of May 5, Bar Nunn leads the county in its response rate, with 63 percent of residents having completed the census already. Casper is a close second at 61 percent. Mills, Evansville, Midwest and Edgerton each had response rates at or below 25 percent as of May 5. The countywide average is just under 55 percent, beating the 48 percent statewide average and coming just short of the national average of about 58 percent.
If residents don’t respond to the census questionnaire, either by phone, mail or online, someone from the agency will show up in person to ask the survey questions. But this takes time and money, so the bureau is hoping most people take the survey on their own time.
It’s in a resident’s best interest to be counted in the census. The decennial survey is important for a variety of reasons. It’s mandated by the U.S. Constitution, for one. But accurate data can also serve as a valuable economic indicator. It can help communities plan for development and is used to divvy up billions in federal money.
If a community is undercounted, it may not receive the money necessary to serve its entire population. Or it could be using inaccurate data to plan for a new grocery store, for example.
A Star-Tribune analysis published in March showed several communities in Wyoming stand to lose large swaths of population, making counting those that stay even more critical to the allotment of state and federal money.
The Census Bureau had to take an unprecedented step this year when it asked the federal government for what will essentially be a four-month extension in completing the census. The status of that request is still pending, but if approved, the deadline for residents to self-respond to the census would be Oct. 31, rather than July 31.
During this time, however, Census Bureau employees will still be going to residences that have not completed the survey. Those field operations had been on pause as a safety measure to limit transmission and exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Now those operations are beginning to slowly resume at 23 area census offices around the U.S. None of those offices include Wyoming, but the Billings, Montana, office, which oversees the census count in that state, is among them.
In an email, Census Bureau spokeswoman Jennifer Hillmann wrote that while Wyoming is not included in the first list, more locations will be added in the coming weeks.
Field operations for the decennial census primarily entail going door to door to conduct the census survey in person with residents. Census Bureau employees doing this work will receive personal protective equipment before returning to the job, according to a release from the agency.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.