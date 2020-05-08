More than half of Natrona County has responded to 2020 census, new data shows

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. census is still underway, despite a global pandemic, and more than half of Natrona County residents have participated so far according to new data.

Census Bureau field operations have been paused in Wyoming due to COVID-19, but data shows individual residents are still taking advantage of the online and over-the-phone options to take the 2020 census survey.

As of May 5, Bar Nunn leads the county in its response rate, with 63 percent of residents having completed the census already. Casper is a close second at 61 percent. Mills, Evansville, Midwest and Edgerton each had response rates at or below 25 percent as of May 5. The countywide average is just under 55 percent, beating the 48 percent statewide average and coming just short of the national average of about 58 percent.

If residents don’t respond to the census questionnaire, either by phone, mail or online, someone from the agency will show up in person to ask the survey questions. But this takes time and money, so the bureau is hoping most people take the survey on their own time.