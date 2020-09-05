National organizations lobbying Casper City Council: Uncommon, not necessarily effective

For about the last month, a national organization has taken an interest in a city of Casper municipal ordinance. I haven’t been in Casper long, but this seemed strange to me.
Not that Casper hasn’t caught the attention of national retailers, or been studied by outside organizations. But a nonprofit advocacy organization with a national network spending money to influence a decision at the municipal level — that seemed new.
The issue at hand was the feral cat feeding ban the Casper City Council had been considering since July. Regardless of your feelings on the issue, it was interesting to see how an outside influence affected the proceedings.
Before we get into it, I do think there are a few necessary caveats. First, local activists contacted the organization Alley Cat Allies for assistance, not the other way around. Second, according to Alley Cat Allies founder Becky Robinson, it was local activists who asked for financial support for a public awareness campaign. Third, the group apparently does this kind of work a lot. With $10 million in annual contributions, according to its 990, it has the money to spend.
So to be clear, their assistance was requested. This was not a situation where an East Coast organization (Alley Cat Allies is headquartered in Maryland) parachuted into town unsolicited.
But once requested, the organization really dug in. They purchased billboards and yard signs and paid for the production of a professional video documenting the City Hall demonstrations. What really annoyed the City Council, though, were the hundreds of emails the organization’s supporters sent to every member of the council.
This is where things seemingly began to deteriorate. While the feral cat feeding ban was rejected, the outsize influence didn’t seem to actually help the issue. Multiple members of the council openly complained about the volume of emails and how far they were coming from.
Some council members said they would have preferred to hear from residents rather than hundreds of people from out of state and, in a few cases, different countries.
In the past when large numbers of residents have gathered around an issue, the council has seemed incredibly receptive to those concerns.
When residents banded together to support a city LGBTQ task force, the council created one. When residents poured into City Hall to challenge the sale of the Plains Furniture Building, several members of the body changed their votes in support of the outcry (additional public feedback led to the council reviving the issue and selling the building).
When the issue is championed by members of the community, this particular iteration of Casper’s City Council has mostly been amenable to at least compromise. I should be fair: The council did compromise on this issue, too. But the national influence seemed to hurt more than help.
Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz proposed the amendment that ultimately killed the ban on feeding feral cats, but it came with a catch. Those who fed the cats would be considered by statute their owners.
When I called her Friday to ask if Alley Cat Allies’ efforts had affected that decision, she said it had no impact “whatsoever.”
Councilman Ray Pacheco, before Lutz proposed her amendment Tuesday, said he would vote down the feeding ban (and the entire ordinance) if a compromise wasn’t reached during the meeting.
I called him for this column because of this response. He was among the few members who seemed, if not to appreciate the large-scale campaign, then at least to accept it as a duty of an elected official.
“I don’t care if we got 50,000 emails from people,” he said. “We’re public servants. … We signed up for that when we got elected, that we were going to hear the voice of the people.”
Still, when asked if the outside group affected his decision, he said only somewhat. The outside dollars certainly made the outcry louder, but he said he had decided the council needed a compromise prior to the start of the meeting.
He also agreed when I said it seemed like the national influence actually turned some members of council off to the group’s goals.
This is an incomplete and nonscientific case study, but I would bet the trend holds if tested against other issues. That said, it seems unlikely that test will come.
Pacheco, Lutz and City Manager Carter Napier told me they couldn’t remember a similar situation in Casper, where such a large organization attempted to influence a municipal vote.
“Hence why I’m having a hard time even remembering any,” Pacheco said, adding that he may be missing something, but it hasn’t been common in his roughly eight years as a councilman.
Lutz, being in her first council term, admittedly has not been on council long enough to provide a broad historical perspective, but also said in her time with the city, it hasn’t happened.
Regardless, Alley Cat Allies isn’t going anywhere yet. It published a release Wednesday opposing Lutz’s amendment and promising to continue working with Casper advocates.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
