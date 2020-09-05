National organizations lobbying Casper City Council: Uncommon, not necessarily effective

When the issue is championed by members of the community, this particular iteration of Casper’s City Council has mostly been amenable to at least compromise. I should be fair: The council did compromise on this issue, too. But the national influence seemed to hurt more than help.

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz proposed the amendment that ultimately killed the ban on feeding feral cats, but it came with a catch. Those who fed the cats would be considered by statute their owners.

When I called her Friday to ask if Alley Cat Allies’ efforts had affected that decision, she said it had no impact “whatsoever.”

Councilman Ray Pacheco, before Lutz proposed her amendment Tuesday, said he would vote down the feeding ban (and the entire ordinance) if a compromise wasn’t reached during the meeting.

I called him for this column because of this response. He was among the few members who seemed, if not to appreciate the large-scale campaign, then at least to accept it as a duty of an elected official.

“I don’t care if we got 50,000 emails from people,” he said. “We’re public servants. … We signed up for that when we got elected, that we were going to hear the voice of the people.”