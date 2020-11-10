Natrona County Commission passes face mask order for county buildings

“You need to do something for all of us,” Robinson told the commissioners, saying they should enact a county-wide mask mandate, rather than one just for county buildings.

Robinson told the commissioners that her 42-year-old grand-niece, a Colorado Springs mother of three, died Monday from COVID-19. She also worried about the monumental increase in COVID-19 cases in Natrona County. Nearly 250 cases were added in the county Tuesday alone, and just under 1,200 cases were confirmed active in the county.

Statewide, cases continue to soar past previous benchmarks. There were more than 8,000 presumed or confirmed active virus infections in Wyoming as of Tuesday. A month ago, that number sat just below 1,600.

Deaths are also on the rise, with 40 announced so far this month. That’s more than the 37 recorded in October, which was then an all-time high.