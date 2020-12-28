Natrona County hopes nonprofits will benefit from CARES Act deadline extension

Natrona County nonprofits will have until Jan. 15 to apply for funding through the state’s Community Charitable Relief Program thanks to a deadline extension in the federal relief bill President Donald Trump signed Sunday night.

Gov. Mark Gordon allocated $12.1 million of Wyoming’s federal coronavirus relief to the Community Charitable Relief Program, announced last week. In Natrona County, $1.6 million will go to nonprofits and organizations that provided public services and assistance related to COVID-19 or lost revenue from donations during the pandemic.

The newly minted federal relief and funding bill allows money from the bill known as the CARES Act to be spent past the end of this year, extending the deadline to Mar. 1. As Trump delayed signing the federal relief bill into law late last week, Natrona County officials were concerned there wasn’t enough time to alert nonprofits of the program and process applications before the end of the year.

Rob Hendry, chairman of the Natrona County board of commissioners, said county officials had sent emails to all 501(3)© organizations in Natrona County, about 40 in total, last week to let them know the funding was available.