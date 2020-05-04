Natrona County officials announce phased approach to lifting coronavirus restrictions

State and local leaders, including those in Natrona County, are slowly lifting the restrictions they've imposed to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While government leaders and health experts alike have warned against rushing to lift all the restrictions, most have advocated for a phased approach to getting back to routine life, and Natrona County now has a draft of what that approach may look like.
The draft breaks the necessary restrictions and recommendations into high, moderate, low and normal risk phases. It does not say what metrics the county will use to determine which phase it is currently in.
“The following recommendations provide a roadmap for the healthy rehabilitation of our local economy,” reads the draft, which was compiled by representatives from the health department, Wyoming Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Infectious Diseases, county and city elected leaders, and the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
“These are recommendations that are subject to modification and may be superseded by county or local health department guidance,” it adds.
The draft first sets general guidelines for the public to follow during each of the tiered phases, then breaks those guidelines down further, setting specific guidelines for employers, and then even more specific guidelines for how to interact with particular populations, like those at high risk, as well as certain businesses.
It’s unclear exactly which phase of the plan the county is currently in; a spokesperson for the Emergency Operations Center has not yet provided an answer. The high and moderate risk categories are similar, though the county has already relaxed some of the recommendations of the high risk phase.
Already some of the recommendations outlined on the draft have been implemented in a new county-specific variance to the state’s public health orders. That variance, among other things, allows restaurants to offer outdoor dine-in services.
Guidelines for the high risk phase include many of the precautions already put in place by state and local leaders, including the wearing of face coverings, no gatherings and six-foot social distancing.
As the phases go down in risk, so do the restrictions. In the moderate risk phase, for example, gatherings are still limited, but to 20 people rather than 10, and restaurants would be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity.
In the low risk phase, schools and all businesses would be allowed to reopen almost entirely, albeit with social distancing and face masks still necessary.
The guidelines also set overarching measures for the general public to follow during the high, moderate and low risk phases, regardless of the changes made in each of those phases.
Until the normal risk phase is reached, according to the draft plan, the general public will still be encouraged to wear face coverings and to not shake hands. Those more susceptible to complications from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, are asked to maintain the same isolation practices that have been encouraged for the last few months.
Individuals who are sick or who are living with someone who is sick are also asked to isolate that person in one room of the residence, if possible.
Beyond setting general guidelines for the public and the labor force, the plan goes further to offer recommendations for specific interactions. The plan specifically addresses family gatherings, for example, and allows for those events to slowly expand from immediate family to close family and friends to no restrictions on attendees but with a requirement that social distancing still be practiced. At the normal risk phase, those gatherings will be allowed to resume, but with symptom screenings of guests.
Casper City Council will further discuss the plan before its regular Tuesday meeting.
