Natrona County officials announce phased approach to lifting coronavirus restrictions

The guidelines also set overarching measures for the general public to follow during the high, moderate and low risk phases, regardless of the changes made in each of those phases.

Until the normal risk phase is reached, according to the draft plan, the general public will still be encouraged to wear face coverings and to not shake hands. Those more susceptible to complications from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, are asked to maintain the same isolation practices that have been encouraged for the last few months.

Individuals who are sick or who are living with someone who is sick are also asked to isolate that person in one room of the residence, if possible.

Beyond setting general guidelines for the public and the labor force, the plan goes further to offer recommendations for specific interactions. The plan specifically addresses family gatherings, for example, and allows for those events to slowly expand from immediate family to close family and friends to no restrictions on attendees but with a requirement that social distancing still be practiced. At the normal risk phase, those gatherings will be allowed to resume, but with symptom screenings of guests.

Casper City Council will further discuss the plan before its regular Tuesday meeting.

