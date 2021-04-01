Natrona County political parties hold biennial elections

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both McGinley and True were previously censured by the Wyoming GOP, an issue Taheri said didn’t come up much during the local election.

“I don't think it's healthy to be censoring each other as Republicans, but we'll see where we go, going forward,” Taheri said. “I think Chairman McGinley did a good job, but he wanted to move on to a different role and I'm glad he's still part of the executive committee.”

True was censured in September for her role in founding and supporting Cowgirl Run Fund, a bipartisan political action committee that helped fund several Wyoming Democratic candidates in 2020. In January, McGinley was censured in a closed-door meeting after the country party opposed several state initiatives and withheld portions of its fundraising typically paid to the state party.

Taheri said the party is now focused on getting Republicans elected in Natrona County and in the state, raising funds to help candidates and getting out the vote for coming election cycles.

The Democratic party’s biggest task right now, Bovee said, is trying to mitigate misinformation about its agenda. The Natrona County party’s platform is adopted from the national and state platforms, and in Wyoming she said there’s a misconception that they’re trying to take people’s guns away and make the country socialist.