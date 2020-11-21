Natrona County’s face mask order, explained

Who decides to make the requirement?

A county health officer has the authority to pass a local health order with approval from the state health officer and the attorney general.

In this case, Drs. Mark Dowell and Ghazi Ghanem, as well as State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist signed Natrona County’s order.

Dowell said in a press conference Thursday he also consulted with city and county officials before signing the local mandate.

What gives them the authority to do that?

Title 35, Chapter 1 of Wyoming State Statute authorizes the Wyoming State Health officer and County Health Officers to take measures to protect public health, including issuing public health orders.

Are there mask orders anywhere else in the state?

Yes. Natrona County is one of 15 counties to pass or request a local mask order, as of Friday evening. Other counties with mask orders are: Teton, Laramie, Albany, Sweetwater, Sheridan, Park, Lincoln, Goshen, Sublette, Hot Springs, Carbon, Washakie, Uinta and Converse

The Wind River Reservation also has a mask order, but did not need state approval to institute it.