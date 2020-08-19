Nearly half of Wyoming voters cast absentee ballots in primary election

Nearly 140,000 Wyomingites cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election, well above the 2016 primary, with data indicating that fewer Democrats switched parties this year versus 2018.
Of the early tally of 139,950 people who voted, as many as 65,000 of them cast absentee ballots, a number that’s a combination of mailed-in and dropped-off ballots, said Wyoming Secretary of State spokesman Will Dinneen. The turnout was well above the 114,000 who came out in 2016 and was on par with 2018, which Dinneen said was surprising; all five of Wyoming’s statewide offices were up for election two years ago, which promises a high turnout.
What’s more eye-catching about the numbers are the differences in party affiliations compared to 2018. State results indicate that 25,510 voters were registered as Democrats this year, a 6,051-person increase from two years ago. There were 7,250 fewer registered Republicans, and 1,300 more registered independents. But the vote totals from 2018 and this primary are virtually identical — this year had 141 more voters — indicating that rather than a wholesale departure from the Republican Party, Democratic and independent voters switched back to their truer political allegiances.
Cross-over voting — when Democrats register to vote as Republicans in a state that routinely picks five conservatives for statewide positions — became a contentious issue in 2018, after then-candidate Mark Gordon, considered a moderate, beat Foster Friess, a challenger from the right, by 8,000 votes.
In 2019, the Legislature bounced around a bill that would’ve blocked cross-over voting, but it ultimately died in committee.
Elsewhere, Election Day in Natrona County went mostly without a hitch, county clerk Tracy Good said Wednesday.
“I’m very pleased with how things went,” she said. “We were just presented with so many challenges, it was nerve wracking.”
The county saw an influx of absentee votes this year, making up 7,136 of the nearly 16,000 ballots cast countywide. That’s more than double the amount from the 2018 primary, in which a similar number of ballots were cast.
Still, Good said she doesn’t anticipate absentee voting to be the new normal.
“A lot of people still like to go to the polls,” she said, adding that once the pandemic is over, absentee trends might return to normal.
Good said the surge in absentee voters might have contributed to the relative calm at the polls on Election Day. Other than potentially illegal electioneering for Kanye West outside of an Evansville polling place, the day went smoothly (similar events were also reported in Laramie County).
None of the polling locations reported difficulty with residents adhering to social distancing guidelines, or other problems with COVID-19 safety measures, Good said. Voters were not required to wear masks to cast ballots. Election workers were required to wear masks, and were seated behind sneeze guards.
“We felt very safe, we were very comfortable,” Good said, adding she’d heard a lot of positive feedback from elsewhere in the community.
Good is hoping the relative ease of Tuesday can serve as a pre-run for the general election in November. When asked if the Postal Service’s concerns with the state’s absentee voting laws would be an issue in November, she said it could be, but it’s not likely.
“There’s always other options than mail,” Good said, adding that ballots are mailed out 45 days ahead of the election, and residents are able to deposit those ballots at the County Clerk’s office until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The primary may offer some insight. In the last five days before the election, Good received 450 ballot requests. By Monday, 401 had been returned.
