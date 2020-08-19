Nearly half of Wyoming voters cast absentee ballots in primary election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 140,000 Wyomingites cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election, well above the 2016 primary, with data indicating that fewer Democrats switched parties this year versus 2018.

Of the early tally of 139,950 people who voted, as many as 65,000 of them cast absentee ballots, a number that’s a combination of mailed-in and dropped-off ballots, said Wyoming Secretary of State spokesman Will Dinneen. The turnout was well above the 114,000 who came out in 2016 and was on par with 2018, which Dinneen said was surprising; all five of Wyoming’s statewide offices were up for election two years ago, which promises a high turnout.

What’s more eye-catching about the numbers are the differences in party affiliations compared to 2018. State results indicate that 25,510 voters were registered as Democrats this year, a 6,051-person increase from two years ago. There were 7,250 fewer registered Republicans, and 1,300 more registered independents. But the vote totals from 2018 and this primary are virtually identical — this year had 141 more voters — indicating that rather than a wholesale departure from the Republican Party, Democratic and independent voters switched back to their truer political allegiances.