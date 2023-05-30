Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Former Department of Corrections manager C.J. Young will take over as Wyoming’s new state elections director, Secretary of State Chuck Gray announced Tuesday at a Joint Corporations Committee meeting.

Young said Tuesday at the meeting that he’s “very excited for this opportunity to be working for the secretary, working for the people of Wyoming.”

“I look forward to getting to meet all the different clerks and getting to know you all better, so it’s just a really exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Young will start in his role on June 12, Gray said.

Young earned his law degree and masters in public administration from the University of Wyoming in 2014. The same year, Young was also a Republican House District 45 candidate, losing the race to Democrat Charles Pelkey. He worked at the Wyoming Department of Corrections for eight years, most recently as a policy planning manager.

As the state’s elections director, Young will head a division that assists with the state’s elections, including filing campaign finance disclosure reports, verifying petitions for independent candidates, initiatives, referendums and new political parties, generating voter registration lists, processing candidate applications and registering lobbyists.

Though the secretary of state has a wide array of responsibilities, Gray, a 2020 presidential election skeptic who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, mostly focused on the position’s elections administration duties during his campaign. He’s advocated for banning ballot drop boxes and championed during this year’s legislative session a bill that will ban crossover voting — a topic that came into particular focus in the heated competition between Wyoming’s former Rep. Liz Cheney and current Rep. Harriet Hageman.

Former state election division director Kai Schon, who served in the role for seven years, left the post before Gray took office in January. He was the Help America Vote Act coordinator with the Secretary of State’s Office for more than eight years prior to taking on the election director job.

Schon was among several employees with the Secretary of State’s Office who left the office before Gray took over.

Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler, who had worked in the Secretary of State’s Office for 37 years, left in early January. She was replaced by current Deputy Secretary of State Jesse Naiman. Wheeler now works as the boards and commissions coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education.

Former Business Division Director Lisa Gonzales and former Administration Director Andrea Byrne also left their posts. Colin Crossman, a member of the Wyoming State Bar who has a law degree from Duke University, replaced Gonzales as director of the business division. He joined the Secretary of State’s Office in April, Gray said.

A call to the Administration Division regarding Byrne’s replacement was referred to the secretary of state’s chief policy officer and general counsel Joe Rubino. Rubino didn’t immediately respond to the Star-Tribune’s call and email.

