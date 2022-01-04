Pacheco sworn in as Casper mayor

Casper has a new mayor with a familiar face.

Mayor Ray Pacheco was sworn into the position during Tuesday night's meeting, the Casper City Council's first of the new year. He previously served as mayor in 2018.

Former mayor Steve Freel took his post as vice mayor on Tuesday, swapping positions on the council with Pacheco. Freel served as mayor for two consecutive years.

After the two took their oaths, they switched seats on the dias as the rest of the council also shuffled their seats. Pacheco and Freel moved their name plates to their new spots before Pacheco called the meeting back to order from the short recess.

"We must lead with courage, knowing that we won't always agree," Pacheco said after taking his new seat Tuesday. "This coming year I challenge this council to find ways to be examples of that courage, to recognize the humanity in others and to lead with compassion, understanding and hope."

Pacheco said he will prioritize funding city infrastructure, addressing stagnant wages for city employees and setting an example for the young people of Casper.

"I look forward to this continued relationship (with Pacheco) here," Freel said Tuesday. "This sitting council right here...does more research, you look into things, you listen to all sides, I don't think I've seen a better sitting council that takes more time to get to the bottom of issues."

In Casper, the mayor presides over council meetings and work sessions, and makes more public appearances than other council members are obligated. But the position doesn't come with any more decision-making power than any other seat on the council.

The mayor is chosen by council members in an anonymous straw poll from a short list of nominees.

Pacheco serves on the city's Youth Council, LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee and Casper's Council for People with Disabilities. Outside the council chambers, he's a counselor with the Natrona County School District.

Freel sits on the boards of Advance Casper, the tourism council, the health department and the LGBTQ+ committee. He is a realtor in Casper, and was formerly a Casper assistant police chief.

Both Freel and Pacheco's terms on the council are set to expire next January.

During Tuesday's meeting, all council members and attendees were cleared from the room after a public commenter refused to leave the podium after his allotted time had passed. Police resolved the issue in about five minutes, and the commenter left City Hall peacefully.

