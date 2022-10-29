Public to weigh in on proposed anti-discrimination ordinance

Casper residents will have an opportunity this week to weigh in on a proposed municipal anti-discrimination ordinance.

The ordinance is set for a public hearing Tuesday before the Casper City Council. Afterward, the council is set to take its first vote on the matter.

There is reason to believe the ordinance will receive support from the majority of the council. When the group gathered earlier this month to discuss the matter at a work session, only one council member, Ward III representative Steve Cathey, spoke in opposition. Other council members spoke favorable of the ordinance, noting friends and family had experienced discrimination in the past.

The ordinance would create enhanced penalties for certain crimes if they are motivated by animus toward another person's race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin or disability.

For example, a first-time battery offense can be punished in municipal court with a $750 fine. But under the ordinance, if it's proved that discrimination motivated the crime, a judge could add jail time to the sentence, according to a memo to the council authored by City Attorney John Henley.

The ordinance would also outlaw discrimination in housing, employment and places like businesses and parks.

The ordinance was recommended by Casper's LGBTQ Advisory Committee last year. It's based off of a similar ordinance passed in Cheyenne this spring. The Cheyenne law was in turn based on one passed in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As is normally the case, the ordinance will have to pass three votes before it can become law.