Rural areas, Casper rejected tax, breakdown shows

An unofficial breakdown of votes cast in Tuesday’s special election shows that while Midwest and Edgerton largely supported the specific purpose tax, voters in Casper and more rural areas killed the proposal.

The northern Natrona County towns would have benefited from the tax, which promised to raise around $2 million for the local match to replace seven miles of water line that have been corroded and have needed extensive repairs.

Casper would have received the rest of the money raised by the tax, an estimated $2.3 million, to complete repairs on the final section of Midwest Avenue in the Old Yellowstone District.

Several voters casting their ballots in Casper on Tuesday told the Star-Tribune that while they supported the water line project, the extra tax wasn’t justifiable for the Midwest Avenue project since they believed Casper should already have that money on hand.

The tax would have added a sixth cent of sales tax in Natrona County from April through June next year.

On Tuesday, 53% of voters in the county rejected that proposal. Just over 7,000 people went to the polls or cast absentee ballots, compared to around 6,000 in Casper’s last special election.

In Midwest, 64 of 69 total votes cast were in favor of the tax. Around 45% of the town’s voters turned out for the special election.

Forty people, around half of Edgerton’s registered voters, cast ballots at the town hall on Tuesday. Just four of them voted against the tax.

Now, it’s unclear where the towns will find the money to complete the water line project. Most avenues have already been exhausted, Edgerton Mayor Buck King said on Wednesday, and the state water development commission has already pledged several million dollars for their part of the expense.

To get approval for the special election, four of Natrona County’s six municipalities had to give the go-ahead by way of a joint resolution.

The councils of Mills and Bar Nunn both voted against the election, but it went forward since Casper, Evansville, Midwest and Edgerton all supported it.

Seventy percent of voters at both the Mills Community Center and the Bar Nunn Fire Station voted no on the tax. At the Wardwell Water and Sewer polling place, also in Bar Nunn, 80% cast ballots against it.

Around two-thirds of voters at the Evansville Community Center rejected the tax.

Most precincts in Casper voted against it by a similar or slightly tighter margins. However, the unofficial data shows that certain areas, including the Big Tree neighborhood and downtown, were in favor of the proposition.

Sixty-five percent of voters at Casper College voted for the tax, and 73% in the South Jefferson Street area.

The more rural areas of the county saw far fewer voters than polling places around Casper and the surrounding towns, and the voters that did show up were overwhelmingly against the tax.

At Bennett Ranch, outside of Kaycee, all six people who cast ballots voted no. One out of 26 voters at Bressler Ranch off of 33 mile road voted for the proposition.

Just three of the 18 voters at the Powder River School voted in favor of the tax.

Tuesday’s election was also the first in Natrona County since the state’s voter ID law was passed earlier this year. Poll workers and County Clerk Tracy Good said it largely went smoothly, and just four people had to cast provisional ballots since they did not have any valid form of identification.

