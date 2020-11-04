See all of the Star-Tribune's 2020 election coverage here

The 2020 general election has been an unprecedented one for voters across the United States, and Wyoming's races were no exception.
Strong turnout led to long lines at Wyoming precincts, and a record-setting number of absentee ballots had to be counted on Election Day. Still, most polling places in Wyoming opened and closed without incident Tuesday.
Even with long lines and record numbers of absentee votes to count, few troubles arose in Wyoming during Tuesday's election.
The presidential election compelled many Wyoming residents to submit their ballots, and voters cited issues like energy policy and abortion as the reason President Donald Trump received an even larger percentage of the state's vote than in 2016.
A majority of Wyoming residents interviewed at the polls expressed strong support for President Donald Trump and an accompanying fear that the Biden administration would spell the end of some of Wyoming’s economic and cultural pillars.
Unlike in some other states, Wyoming's results were nearly all available by the time the night was through. (For instance, The Associated Press called the state for Trump the minute the polls closed.)
Those results produced some historic outcomes.
Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis defeated Democratic candidate Merav Ben-David and will become Wyoming's first woman senator in Washington.
She joins Rep. Liz Cheney, who defeated Democratic candidate Lynnette Grey Bull, and Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming's delegation. Grey Bull was the first Native American woman in Wyoming to run for Congress.
A third party made history in Wyoming on Tuesday, with Green River's Marshall Burt becoming the first Libertarian candidate to win a statehouse race nationwide in nearly two decades.
Overall, though, the Republican Party carried the day in Wyoming. The GOP flipped a number of districts, including in traditionally blue Sweetwater County.
Here are some early observations on how the statehouse electoral map has developed across Wyoming so far.
Locally, Republican candidates filled the two available spots on the Natrona County Commission.
Kaufman won the race with 40% of the vote, and North followed closely behind with about 38%. Democrat Terry Wingerter received about 21% of the vote.
And the nonpartisan Casper City Council saw a number of new members win Tuesday who will shift the group's makeup.
Two more women and some young professionals will join the council in January after winning seats in Tuesday’s election.
Star-Tribune reporters Morgan Hughes and Nick Reynolds broke down all of the day's events here:
And you can browse photographer Cayla Nimmo's coverage of Election Day here:
Find full results from Tuesday's election below:
