 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See all of the Star-Tribune's 2020 election coverage here
View Comments
featured

See all of the Star-Tribune's 2020 election coverage here

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Election Day

Voters head into the Industrial Building at the fairgrounds in Casper to participate in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The 2020 general election has been an unprecedented one for voters across the United States, and Wyoming's races were no exception.

Strong turnout led to long lines at Wyoming precincts, and a record-setting number of absentee ballots had to be counted on Election Day. Still, most polling places in Wyoming opened and closed without incident Tuesday.

The presidential election compelled many Wyoming residents to submit their ballots, and voters cited issues like energy policy and abortion as the reason President Donald Trump received an even larger percentage of the state's vote than in 2016.

Unlike in some other states, Wyoming's results were nearly all available by the time the night was through. (For instance, The Associated Press called the state for Trump the minute the polls closed.)

Those results produced some historic outcomes. 

Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis defeated Democratic candidate Merav Ben-David and will become Wyoming's first woman senator in Washington.

She joins Rep. Liz Cheney, who defeated Democratic candidate Lynnette Grey Bull, and Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming's delegation. Grey Bull was the first Native American woman in Wyoming to run for Congress.

A third party made history in Wyoming on Tuesday, with Green River's Marshall Burt becoming the first Libertarian candidate to win a statehouse race nationwide in nearly two decades.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Overall, though, the Republican Party carried the day in Wyoming. The GOP flipped a number of districts, including in traditionally blue Sweetwater County.

Locally, Republican candidates filled the two available spots on the Natrona County Commission.

And the nonpartisan Casper City Council saw a number of new members win Tuesday who will shift the group's makeup.

Star-Tribune reporters Morgan Hughes and Nick Reynolds broke down all of the day's events here:

And you can browse photographer Cayla Nimmo's coverage of Election Day here:

Photos: Election Day in Natrona County

+32 
+32 
Election Day
+32 
+32 
Election Day
+32 
+32 
Election Day
+32 
+32 
Election Day
+32 
+32 
Election Day

Find full results from Tuesday's election below:

Wyoming election 2020: Statewide legislative results
Casper City Council election results
Natrona County election results
Other local races
 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News