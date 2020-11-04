See all of the Star-Tribune's 2020 election coverage here

The 2020 general election has been an unprecedented one for voters across the United States, and Wyoming's races were no exception.

Strong turnout led to long lines at Wyoming precincts, and a record-setting number of absentee ballots had to be counted on Election Day. Still, most polling places in Wyoming opened and closed without incident Tuesday.

The presidential election compelled many Wyoming residents to submit their ballots, and voters cited issues like energy policy and abortion as the reason President Donald Trump received an even larger percentage of the state's vote than in 2016.

A majority of Wyoming residents interviewed at the polls expressed strong support for President Donald Trump and an accompanying fear that the Biden administration would spell the end of some of Wyoming's economic and cultural pillars.

Unlike in some other states, Wyoming's results were nearly all available by the time the night was through. (For instance, The Associated Press called the state for Trump the minute the polls closed.)

Those results produced some historic outcomes.