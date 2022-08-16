Six of seven county elected officials uncontested in election

It’s Election Day in Wyoming — but not every candidate is feeling the heat.

In Natrona County, six out of seven county elected positions (excluding a fairly crowded county commission race) are uncontested in this year’s primary and general elections.

That means your district attorney, your county coroner and court clerk will likely be the same in the new year, save for a last-minute write-in effort.

Two local state lawmakers, district 38’s Tom Walters and Jerry Obermuller in district 56, are also the lone candidates in their races this year.

“I’m feeling quite optimistic,” Walters said the day before Tuesday’s primary, “with good reason.”

Several uncontested candidates said they used the time they would have spent campaigning to watch and support other candidates more closely.

Walters said he went door to door and put up signs for Casper Sen. Drew Perkins and secretary of state candidate Sen. Tara Nethercott. Obermuller said he lent behind-the-scenes support to local incumbents including Perkins and Reps. Pat Sweeney, Steve Harshman and Joe MacGuire. Coroner Jim Whipps said he’s been watching several local races, plus keeping an eye on all the other county coroner contests across the state.

Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said running without an opponent this year has actually given her more time to prepare to oversee this fall’s election.

“This election has been really busy,” Good said Monday.

Likewise, Sheriff John Harlin — who was appointed to the post a year ago — said removing the “distraction of campaigning” has allowed him to concentrate on law enforcement work. He still gets out in the community as much as he can, he said, but didn’t have to solicit donations.

“Since I am currently the sheriff, there is a lot going on … it was a little relief that I could focus my efforts on the office and less on campaigning,” Harlin said. “But I realize it’s very important in our society that the citizens have some options, that they can make the decision they feel is right at the polls.”

Aside from the county commission, Natrona County’s elected officials have specialized jobs that require specific knowledge to do well. Though the state provides training for those elected, there aren’t any formal qualifications candidates need to meet to run.

Whipps, the coroner, said that his main concern is making sure qualified candidates are voted into those offices. He admits that “not many people” want his job, but said he also trained under a former coroner and had around 20 years of experience when he was appointed in 2019.

“When people who’ve never done it before get elected, all hell breaks loose,” Whipps said.

Other county-level officials District Court Clerk Jill Kiester, District Attorney Dan Itzen and Treasurer Tom Doyle are also uncontested in their races this year. All county candidates are registered as Republicans aside from a single Democrat, Tom Radosevich, running for commission.