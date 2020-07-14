Some on Casper City Council urge residents, fellow council members to wear face masks

“I’m not saying we’ll go that direction, but I’m saying that if people voluntarily started to do that, I would like to see that happen,” he said.

He also disagreed with those who did not believe the research supporting face masks as an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It certainly does help and there is data proven to that, contrary to I know a lot of people who say there’s not that data,” Pacheco said.

Huber’s comments on face masks focused on his colleagues, rather than the public. The council has resumed meetings at City Hall, but are spread further apart in the Council Chambers than they typically would be.

A handful of members have worn masks each meeting, but the majority of the body has participated in the meetings without them.

“I have to say I was a little bit bothered here tonight,” Huber said. “Everybody that came in to sit out there in the audience had to have on a mask, and I looked up here (at members of the council), several of you are not wearing masks.”

He said he worried how that would look to the public, particularly that it would suggest members of council felt privileged.