Some on Casper City Council urge residents, fellow council members to wear face masks

Several members of Casper City Council on Tuesday night urged residents to wear face masks in public to limit the spread of COVID-19. The pleas were made during a public work session held at City Hall.
Councilmen and former mayors Charlie Powell and Ray Pacheco and Councilman and former Natrona County District Judge Mike Huber urged the use of face masks in public. Both Pacheco and Powell pointed to restrictions and caseloads in other parts of the U.S. as warnings.
Referencing estimates from local officials, Powell said if 90% of Casper residents wore masks, “we could defeat this virus.”
He estimated less than 50% of residents were using face masks in public and pleaded for a reversal of that trend.
“Otherwise," he said, "I’m afraid we’re going to be the next Arizona,” which has seen a surge of cases over the last month, climbing to more than 120,000 total confirmed cases and more than 2,300 deaths.
“Let’s hope I’m wrong,” he said, ending his comments.
Pacheco, too, pointed to an outside community as a warning for Casperites to use face masks in public.
Pacheco, removing his blue surgical mask to speak, said he had been at a basketball tournament in Colorado over the weekend. He did not specify where in Colorado he visited, but said masks were required in all public places.
“I’m not saying we’ll go that direction, but I’m saying that if people voluntarily started to do that, I would like to see that happen,” he said.
He also disagreed with those who did not believe the research supporting face masks as an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It certainly does help and there is data proven to that, contrary to I know a lot of people who say there’s not that data,” Pacheco said.
Huber’s comments on face masks focused on his colleagues, rather than the public. The council has resumed meetings at City Hall, but are spread further apart in the Council Chambers than they typically would be.
A handful of members have worn masks each meeting, but the majority of the body has participated in the meetings without them.
“I have to say I was a little bit bothered here tonight,” Huber said. “Everybody that came in to sit out there in the audience had to have on a mask, and I looked up here (at members of the council), several of you are not wearing masks.”
He said he worried how that would look to the public, particularly that it would suggest members of council felt privileged.
“I think that has the potential of having some real bad-looking optics,” Huber said.
Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell has also in the past expressed frustrations with the low numbers of residents wearing masks in public. Dowell has previously attributed upticks in local cases to that lack of compliance with health recommendations.
Confirmed cases in Natrona County continue to climb, an average of three per day this month. The state is averaging more new cases in July than in any other month: more than 32, including probable cases. The previous high mark, in June, was less than 20.
As for how the face coverings help reduce the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the masks help prevent your own respiratory droplets — which could carry the virus — from traveling to another person.
Recent studies suggest a growing proportion of asymptomatic carriers, whom epidemiologists have reported can spread the virus unknowingly.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.