 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Casper schools
View Comments
breaking top story

Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Casper schools

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19.

 C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin, CDC via AP

Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Casper schools, the Natrona County School District reported Monday.

The new cases include a student each at Natrona County High School and Dean Morgan Junior High School, along with a Crest Hill Elementary School staff member.

To date, eight students and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since schools reopened earlier this month. Half of those cases have been students at Natrona County High School. It's unclear if those cases are related; a county health department spokeswoman declined to comment when asked last week. A message sent to a district spokeswoman was not returned Monday.

The cases haven't prompted any closures or public quarantines. 

At Casper College, which publishes its case numbers every Friday, four students tested positive for the virus last week. Previously, in its first three weeks of classes, the school had reported three cases; all of those patients had recovered by last week.

In nearby Douglas, several cases within Converse County School District No. 1 have been reported in recent days. On Sept. 10, county officials announced that a staff member at Douglas Intermediate School had tested positive. Two days later, the county announced that a student at Douglas High School and another student at Douglas Middle School had both tested positive.

On Monday, officials announced that two high school staff members and one high school student there had tested positive.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News