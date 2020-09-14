Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Casper schools

Three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Casper schools, the Natrona County School District reported Monday.
The new cases include a student each at Natrona County High School and Dean Morgan Junior High School, along with a Crest Hill Elementary School staff member.
To date, eight students and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since schools reopened earlier this month. Half of those cases have been students at Natrona County High School. It's unclear if those cases are related; a county health department spokeswoman declined to comment when asked last week. A message sent to a district spokeswoman was not returned Monday.
The cases haven't prompted any closures or public quarantines.
At Casper College, which publishes its case numbers every Friday, four students tested positive for the virus last week. Previously, in its first three weeks of classes, the school had reported three cases; all of those patients had recovered by last week.
In nearby Douglas, several cases within Converse County School District No. 1 have been reported in recent days. On Sept. 10, county officials announced that a staff member at Douglas Intermediate School had tested positive. Two days later, the county announced that a student at Douglas High School and another student at Douglas Middle School had both tested positive.
On Monday, officials announced that two high school staff members and one high school student there had tested positive.
