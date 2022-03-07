Transgender athlete bill dies after failing to reach Wyoming House committee by deadline

Despite strong support for the bill among Senate legislators, the Fairness in Women’s Sports act is dead.

The bill, which would have barred transgender women and girls from participating in high school and collegiate sports that match their gender identity, failed to make it into the House Education Committee by deadline. This means that it failed even though the committee did not vote on the proposed legislation.

“It’s unfortunate,” said the bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston. “I thought it would have enough votes to pass.”

The Senate’s support of the bill was strong.

The bill passed its introductory vote with 25 ayes and 4 nayes and the Senate Education Committee vote with 3 ayes and 2 nayes. Last Wednesday, the bill cleared the Senate with a 24 to 5 vote, after which it was received for introduction in the House. But several other bills left over from Friday's discussions were taken up at the front of the line, leaving Senate File 51 to fall off the table for consideration.

It's possible that a legislator in the House will make a motion to bring the bill out of the drawer for discussion. Schuler said she knows some supporters of the bill in the House who might consider doing this. As of now, however, there hasn't been any such action in the House.

Schuler said repeatedly that the bill was about “fairness” and protecting women’s rights under Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities that receive federal funding. As a former athlete, Schuler said she was grateful when Title IX was signed into law in 1972 because it created a fair space for women to participate and compete in sports, a right that she said could be compromised if transgender women and girls were allowed to compete as females.

But opponents of the bill, including the ACLU, have argued that it would actually violate Title IX, given legal precedents ruling that Title IX also protects individuals from discrimination based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

Those against the bill have also pointed out that the Wyoming High School Activities Association already has a process in place that vets these situations on a case-by-case basis. Some have argued, however, that this method could create an unequal playing field when teams from different schools or regions that have different approaches to including or not including transgender athletes compete against one another.

Schuler said she hasn’t necessarily given up on the bill.

“I would consider bringing it back if it still has support from constituents,” she said. “I would probably try to do more leg work if I do.”

Other states have already put in place transgender athlete bans or are in the process of considering such restrictions.

Among Wyoming's neighboring states, Idaho passed similar legislation in March 2020. That legislation is currently under scrutiny in the Hecox v. Little case, a challenge that state legislators brought up several times in their concerns about the legality of Senate File 51.

Utah also passed on Friday a total ban on transgender female athletes' participation in women's sports, although Utah's governor Spencer Cox said he would veto the bill.

