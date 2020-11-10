Watch now: Natrona County Commission passes face mask order for county buildings

After a brief discussion Tuesday afternoon, the Natrona County Commission passed a face mask mandate for county-owned buildings.

The resolution does not apply to other buildings in Natrona County.

The decision applies to the following county buildings:

the Natrona County Courthouse;

the Townsend Justice Center;

the Road and Bridge and the Parks departments;

the coroner’s office; and

the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.

The resolution gives the sheriff’s office, Child Support Enforcement and the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds the right to require masks as a condition of entry to their buildings but leaves the final decision up to those agencies.

Children 2 or younger are not required to wear face coverings, nor are people with medial conditions that prevent them from wearing one.