Watch now: Natrona County Commission passes face mask order for county buildings

After a brief discussion Tuesday afternoon, the Natrona County Commission passed a face mask mandate for county-owned buildings.
The resolution does not apply to other buildings in Natrona County.
The decision applies to the following county buildings:
Support Local Journalism
- the Natrona County Courthouse;
- the Townsend Justice Center;
- the Road and Bridge and the Parks departments;
- the coroner’s office; and
- the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
The resolution gives the sheriff’s office, Child Support Enforcement and the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds the right to require masks as a condition of entry to their buildings but leaves the final decision up to those agencies.
Children 2 or younger are not required to wear face coverings, nor are people with medial conditions that prevent them from wearing one.
Last week, a public meeting meant to discuss the possibility of a face mask order in the county ended prematurely when members of the public continued to shout down medical officials. County Attorney Eric Nelson said at the start of that meeting there were no plans for the commission to vote or make any decisions that day.
There was no public comment at Tuesday's meeting.
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.