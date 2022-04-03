Wyoming ranks near bottom for women in municipal office

Wyoming’s ranking for women in municipal office declined over the past year, a report from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University shows.

As of last month, the Equality State ranked 48th in the nation for municipal representation, with women making up only 21% of officeholders. It moved down one place in the most recent rankings.

Municipal office includes local government positions such as city council, mayor and county commissions.

In Wyoming, 18 of 93 county commissioners are women.

There are a couple of forces driving municipal office gender inequality, said Jean Sinzdak, the center’s associate director. First, incumbency makes it hard to turn the tide for women. Additionally, intentional recruitment efforts aimed at women are lacking.

Incumbency is advantageous for candidates as they have the name recognition that helps reelection chances. When women attempt to enter politics, they have a tougher chance as a challenger.

And that’s if they even run.

There needs to be “intentional” female recruitment efforts by “critical actors” such as county party chairpersons, Sinzdak said.

“Men wake up and look in the mirror and say, ‘I’d be a great member of Congress.’ Where women are less likely to do that,” she added.

Sinzdak reiterated that lasting, impactful change can’t be made without people actively trying to make that change.

“Efforts have to be somewhat intentional. Change just doesn’t happen on its own,” Sinzdak said. “If you sit around waiting for it to happen, you’ll be there for decades.”

When women decide to run for state and federal office, they get elected at near even rates with men. And that’s also likely true for municipal elections.

“I don’t feel like there were any obvious barriers to entry for me to run for office and be elected,” Khrystyn Lutz, a former Casper City Council member, previously told the Star-Tribune. “It’s just those of us who are women that are elected need to do a better job encouraging other women to run for office.”

These organized efforts exist, but they’re not always welcomed.

Cowgirl Run Fund is a Wyoming-based nonpartisan political action committee that gives money to female candidates with the intention of increasing representation in politics regardless of party affiliation.

One of the founding members, JoAnn True, is a member of the Natrona County GOP leadership and was censured by the state GOP for her role in funding Democratic candidates via Cowgirl Run Fund.

Wyoming has also experienced growing incivility in its politics, the brunt of which tends to fall on the shoulders of women, multiple sources have told the Star-Tribune.

“That’s something that has a chilling effect,” Sinzdak said.

A lack of women in municipal office inevitably leads to different policy outcomes.

“So much policy making gets done at the local level, and so many of the decisions that shape the community’s lives are really made at the local level,” Sinzdak said.

Wyoming trails the national average for women in municipal office by 10 percentage points. Since last year, women’s representation in municipal office only increased by one point.

At 50%, Hawaii leads the nation in the percentage of municipal officeholders who are women. Alaska (48%) and Colorado (45.3%) also rank near the top.

Joining Wyoming in the bottom five are Mississippi, Nebraska, Indiana and North Dakota. The same states were in the bottom five in 2021.

