Wyoming secretary of state dismisses concerns over absentee voting, U.S. Postal Service

While some ballots could be processed Tuesday night, Buchanan said, it should not have a significant impact on reporting results. In an effort to handle the large volume of absentee ballots this year, county clerks in the state’s largest counties have already begun processing ballots to hasten the turnaround for results come election night, Buchanan said, with all of the counties who did request those two extra days wrapping up work by the end of the day Friday.

“We don’t anticipate any delays,” Buchanan said.

Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Monday her office had begun processing absentee ballots, which essentially means opening the envelopes and preparing the actual ballot to be scanned through the counting machine come Tuesday.

The state allowed clerks to begin processing those ballots Aug. 13. Good said her office processed 5,000 ballots that day alone.

Absentee voting in Natrona County is nearly double what it was for the 2018 primary, with nearly 6,500 ballots being cast as of Monday morning. Just over 3,500 absentee votes were cast in 2018. And Good is still getting ballot requests. In the last five days, she’s received 450 requests. But the Postal Service concern that those ballots won’t be counted likely won’t be an issue, as 410 of those ballots have already been returned.