Wyoming secretary of state dismisses concerns over absentee voting, U.S. Postal Service

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office on Monday dismissed worries that the state’s election laws could put some absentee ballots at risk of not being counted, a concern that a U.S. Postal Service official raised late last month in a letter to the state.
Similar letters were sent to 47 other states, The Washington Post reported. Tuesday is Wyoming’s primary election.
“Under our reading of Wyoming’s election laws, certain deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots are incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards,” Thomas Marshall, Postal Service general counsel and executive vice president, wrote in the letter to Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. “This mismatch creates a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted.”
That doesn’t match the state’s experience, however: While recent changes by Postal Service administrators have caused other states to see significant delays in mail service amid a push by President Donald Trump to suppress mail-in balloting (a stance he appeared to backtrack in a tweet Monday afternoon), state elections officials said Monday they had few concerns those changes would have any impact on Wyoming.
According to secretary of state spokesman Will Dinneen, they are unaware of any detrimental changes to the Postal Service in Wyoming that could impact the state’s elections, and that their point of contact with the Postal Service has assured them there have been no changes in the level of service they’ve offered.
“We don’t have any reason to believe the press on that,” State Election Director Kai Schon told reporters Monday.
While recent shakeups at the Postal Service are not anticipated to affect the state’s ability to receive absentee ballots, there is some potential for missed votes.
First class mail is delivered two to five days after being received by the Postal Service, the letter to Buchanan explains. The letter doesn’t touch on Tuesday’s primary election, but for the general election, it suggests the state not encourage mail-in voting later than 15 days before Election Day.
The letter points out a number of concerns with Wyoming’s election laws, including how late voters can request mail-in ballots and when they are allowed to be returned. While the Secretary of State’s Office has sent out a record number of absentee ballots, more than 16,000 had not been returned as of Monday afternoon and, if not received by the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on election night, those votes will not be counted.
“It is particularly important that voters be made aware of the transit times for mail so they can make informed decisions about whether and when to request a mail-in ballot and … mail a completed ballot back to election officials,” the letter reads.
According to Dinneen, discussion to clean up state election processes have been ongoing for more than five years, but he added issues have been overcome by working closely with Postal Service officials.
“That concern isn’t necessarily new,” Dinneen said of the risk of mail-in ballots not being counted. “Certainly we would say — at the Secretary of State’s Office — that a voter should consider dropping that ballot off in person or voting in person on Election Day rather than utilizing mail at this point, because it is very likely that ballot would not be delivered in time a day before the election.”
As anticipated, Wyoming has seen a surge in absentee ballots requested and filed this election cycle, state officials said Monday. According to numbers presented Monday, the state has sent out 60,823 absentee ballots this year and received a record 44,692 of them back, on top of 8,162 absentee votes cast in person. There have also been more than 3,000 ballots cast “at the counter,” Dinneen said, meaning voters went directly to their local elections office to pick up an absentee ballot and cast their vote immediately.
While some ballots could be processed Tuesday night, Buchanan said, it should not have a significant impact on reporting results. In an effort to handle the large volume of absentee ballots this year, county clerks in the state’s largest counties have already begun processing ballots to hasten the turnaround for results come election night, Buchanan said, with all of the counties who did request those two extra days wrapping up work by the end of the day Friday.
“We don’t anticipate any delays,” Buchanan said.
Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Monday her office had begun processing absentee ballots, which essentially means opening the envelopes and preparing the actual ballot to be scanned through the counting machine come Tuesday.
The state allowed clerks to begin processing those ballots Aug. 13. Good said her office processed 5,000 ballots that day alone.
Absentee voting in Natrona County is nearly double what it was for the 2018 primary, with nearly 6,500 ballots being cast as of Monday morning. Just over 3,500 absentee votes were cast in 2018. And Good is still getting ballot requests. In the last five days, she’s received 450 requests. But the Postal Service concern that those ballots won’t be counted likely won’t be an issue, as 410 of those ballots have already been returned.
Because the office has already processed a great deal of absentee ballots, Good said there isn’t worry about having all the votes counted Tuesday night. As for when final results will be tabulated, she’s hopeful that will be Tuesday too, “but I’m striving for accuracy instead of speed,” she said in an email.
For in-person voting Tuesday, election officials said that they had made a number of changes to accommodate social distancing and other measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19: Election officials will be outfitted with personal protection equipment such as plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and disinfectants, masks, and gloves. All devices used to mark ballots — like pens — will also be single-use.
Though there will be markers on the floor to encourage proper spacing between voters, masks will not be required to cast a vote, and none will be provided.
“Masks for voters are certainly encouraged,” Schon said.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
