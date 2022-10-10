Grants distributed to help to counter lasting effects of COVID-19 on community

The Natrona Collective Health Trust has given a $350,000 grant to the Wyoming Community Foundation to help counter the effects of COVID-19 in Natrona County.

The trust “recognized a need to support the community as we were dealing with the impacts of COVID-19,” the group’s CEO Meredith Benton said in a statement. The trust, which is a new organization, “was just beginning to to establish its grantmaking structures to get funding out the door,” the foundation said in a press release.

It reached out to the foundation for “temporary support”, and from there, the grant was given.

The foundation then turned to the community: How to best distribute the funds, they asked? What is needed most? What can wait, and what can’t?

“We reached out to a number of folks in April who we hope could provide us with a wide range of insights—for example, someone who had been at the school district, someone who works with kids outside of school, a doctor, a nurse and a person from the county who could share the rural perspective. We set up Zoom calls with each,” Director of Programs Micah Richardson said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The interviews helped them narrow down three specific needs to which the grant funds could address: the residual mental health effects of the pandemic (“especially young adults,” the release notes), a support group for those who have long COVID and providing COVID-19 resources to help educate the community and distribute vaccines.

The foundation granted dollars to three organizations: Grace for Two Brothers, Vital Cog and Natrona County Suicide Prevention “to provide suicide awareness and prevention trainings in Natrona County.”

“WYCF will be distributing the funds over three years to support longer-term programming,” Richardson said in an email. “The first year’s funding is $44,500, and the next two years’ funding will be $38,000.”

Additionally, two speakers — Emma Benoit and Kevin Hines — who attempted to take their own lives will be visiting to speak publicly. Richardson said that while they are going to come, they’re “still nailing down those details,” such as when and where. The foundation will announce more information when the group has it, she said.

The long COVID support group meets twice a month both via Zoom and in person. “Funding has been used to establish a support group which provides participants with access to physical therapists, occupational therapists, mental health professionals and medical doctors,” the release says.

In an email to the Star-Tribune, Richardson gave a chart depicting how much money had gone to each of the three initiatives. The chart noted that $65,300 had gone to fund the support group.

The suicide prevention speakers had $26,994 allotted in their portion of the chart.

The last initiative — providing resources for COVID-19 — had received $87,000 to “support a nursing position and/or support increasing vaccination and COVID related work in Natrona County for one year.”

“To efficiently distribute new vaccines, provide education about vaccines to the public, and to provide supports when spikes occur, dollars were distributed to support Natrona County Public Health to support a nursing position, provide incentives, and create educational materials about the pandemic,” the release says.

“We all know the pandemic has created stress and hardships in our community,” said Vickery Fales Hall, director of donor relations at the foundation, in the press release. “We hope that these resources will help ease some of the burden and continue to support the efforts needed to keep our community safe.”