Group of 10 Wyoming coaches named finalists for national awards
NHSACA COACH OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Pine Bluffs Vs Wyoming Indian 2A Girls Semi Final

Wyoming Indian head coach Aleta Moss watches her team take on Pine Bluffs in a semifinal game of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Girls Basketball Championships on March 1, 2019 at the Casper Events Center.

Ten coaches from Wyoming have been chosen as finalists for different Coach of the Year awards from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. Cody's Rick Stonehouse of the Wyoming Coaches Association released the list Wednesday, which includes representatives from across the state and spectrum of sports.

Mark Campbell (Kelly Walsh, boys assistant), Scott Smith (Powell, boys track), Melissa Hoopman (Douglas, girls assistant), Aleta Moss (Wyoming Indian, girls basketball), Brent Engdahl (Cody, girls track), Allen Patz Jr. (Wright, golf), Cody Hansen (Jackson, special sports), Shawna Morgan (Lander, swimming and diving), Mark Miessler (Gillette, tennis) and Nate Urbach (Powell, wrestling) were all chosen as finalists in their respective fields.

Only a few earned the distinction after winning state championships. Moss, now in her 31st season as Chiefs head coach, helped guide the team to a 28-1 record last year and its first championship since 2004 last season. Morgan led the powerhouse Lander swim teams to yet another state championship sweep last calendar year. Hansen, Jackson's alpine ski coach, also served at the helm as his teams swept last year's state championships. Campbell served as assistant track and field coach for the Trojans' state championship team last fall.

Winners for each award will be announced at the 2020 NHSACA National Convention in Lincoln, Nebraska, which runs from July 20-23.

