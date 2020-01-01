High school sports storylines to watch for in 2020

Every year brings ground-shaking news to Wyoming and, as with every other facet of life, sports holds a mirror up to society and reflects change.

There's noticeable uncertainty from this point until the end of 2020. It's the start of a new decade and a continuation of the steps already taken that were meant to build a better future. Decisions made out of both optimism and necessity will be enacted and the ripple effects will be felt.

Inevitably, unforeseen events will happen. That's the way life goes. But there are forecasted uncertainties on the horizon. Here's some of what lays beyond in Wyoming high school sports for 2020, and what they mean.

1. Nine-man football

For the first time in decades, nine-man football will return to Wyoming this fall.

The goal for the classification is to establish a more solidified football base so schools aren't left forfeiting games or remainders of seasons due to low numbers. It also gives large-participation six-man teams an opportunity to play more kids and broaden participation.