Hillsdale's Brody Cress takes 2nd in 7th round of National Finals Rodeo

After a slow start, Hillsdale's Brody Cress has found a rhythm at the National Finals Rodeo. The saddle bronc rider placed second in the seventh round of saddle bronc riding Wednesday with an 88.5-point ride on Bar T Rodeo's Hell Boy at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Cress earned more than $20,000 for his ride to increase his season total to more than $158,000 and keep him third in the world standings.

Defending world champ and former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston placed third in the round with an 88 on Dakota Rodeo's Bartender. Thurston is currently 10th in the world standings. Shorty Garrett (Casper College) and Cole Elshere (Gillette College) both had no-scores Wednesday.

Stetson Wright won the round with a 90.5 on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Larry Culpepper.

Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner finished out of the money, placing eighth with a 78. Reiner is fifth in the average with 589.0 points on seven head, but remains within striking distnace. Kaycee Feild and Richmond Champion lead the average with 594.0 points, followed by Jess Pope with 592.0, current world standings leader Tim O'Connell with 590.0 and Reiner.

Orin Larsen won the bareback riding with a 90.