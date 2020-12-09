Hillsdale's Brody Cress takes 2nd in 7th round of National Finals Rodeo

After a slow start, Hillsdale's Brody Cress has found a rhythm at the National Finals Rodeo. The saddle bronc rider placed second in the seventh round of saddle bronc riding Wednesday with an 88.5-point ride on Bar T Rodeo's Hell Boy at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Cress earned more than $20,000 for his ride to increase his season total to more than $158,000 and keep him third in the world standings.
Defending world champ and former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston placed third in the round with an 88 on Dakota Rodeo's Bartender. Thurston is currently 10th in the world standings. Shorty Garrett (Casper College) and Cole Elshere (Gillette College) both had no-scores Wednesday.
Stetson Wright won the round with a 90.5 on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Larry Culpepper.
Kaycee bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner finished out of the money, placing eighth with a 78. Reiner is fifth in the average with 589.0 points on seven head, but remains within striking distnace. Kaycee Feild and Richmond Champion lead the average with 594.0 points, followed by Jess Pope with 592.0, current world standings leader Tim O'Connell with 590.0 and Reiner.
Orin Larsen won the bareback riding with a 90.
The other roughstock events belonged to Wright. Not only did he win the saddle bronc, but the defending world all-around champ also won the bull riding with an 89 on Universal Pro Rodeo's Slinger as he pocketed nearly $60,000 on the night. The 21-year-old from Milford, Utah, increased his all-around earnings for the year to $265,800.
In addition to leading the all-around standings, Wright ended the night trailing Ty Wallace for the lead in bull riding by less than $100. Wallace, who had a no-score Wednesday, has won $178,330 while Wright has won $178,248.
NFR rookie Colten Fritzlan had a no-score, but he continues to lead the average with 428.5 points on five head. The Rifle, Colorado, cowboy is the only bull rider to cover five head.
In the timed events, Clayton Hass took top honors in steer wrestling with a 3.4-second run, Hunter Herrin won tie-down roping with a 6.8 and team ropers Charly Crawford and Logan Medlin had a 3.8-second run to take first.
Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel won the round with a time of 16.90 seconds for the fastest run of the rodeo. It was the fourth go-round win at this year's rodeo for the two-time defending world champ, who also leads in the average and the world standings.
