On Tuesday night, the Albany County Commission is expected to vote on retitling the controversially named Swastika Lake -- despite being most synonymous with Nazi atrocities, Albany County Commissioner Terri Jones argues Wyoming needs to keep “the good, the bad and the ugly of history” alive.

The vote “to approve the recommendation to rename Swastika Lake” is scheduled to take place during the regular meeting at 6 p.m., Albany County Commissioner Sue Ibarra said in an e-mail.

Swastika Lake is located in Medicine Bow National Forest near Green Rock Picnic Site just off Highway 130. There's an easy loop trail, which passes right by the lake.

Since it sits in a national forest, federal officials must approve any changes.

"The proposed name changes will be considered by the Board on Geographic Names, who has the final decision on the name selected," Ibarra told the Star-Tribune on Monday.

Many demographic studies list Wyoming as having the smallest Jewish population of any state in America with estimates ranging from about 400 to 2,000 people.

Debate over proposed name change

During an Albany County Commissioner meeting earlier this month, several parties voiced support for renaming the lake, but the board’s only Republican-member Jones described the move as a “calling card of communism.”

Jones' reaction garnered some national attention, leading Robert K. Kraft, well-known owner of the New England Patriots and founder of the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism, to submit an official statement in favor of the name-change on Friday.

Although the swastika emerged as an ancient symbol for good-fortune and well-being, it became the most “significant symbols of hate, antisemitism and infamy” in much of the world outside of Asia, Lindsy Sanders said during the meeting; she was presenting her petition for the name change at the time.

Sanders broke down in tears, and stopped to say “sorry,” while making her case. She found nothing in the local archives or online about the name's origin.

“Although Swastika Ranch, Swastika Store and the lady’s swastika club existed in Albany County, those names were all changed during or after World War II,” she said. “...[H]alf a million brave Americans sacrificed their lives in defeat of the Nazis. Keeping the name Swastika Lake in the United States denigrates their sacrifice.”

On the other hand, Jones argued the good predated the bad “by eons” and people must “keep history and teaching opportunities alive to learn about the good, the bad and the ugly of history,” she said during the meeting.

Society should not change names, that many might find offensive, “to soothe sensitive people,” Jones said. An “educated person” must know that there are two sides of the coin to address.

“What better place to ask questions and learn than the beautiful Swastika Lake ...,” Jones said.

Kraft said Friday the word swastika doesn't promote education on its own.

“Today, many Western countries, including Germany, have criminalized public displays of the swastika and any language that distorts the Holocaust or glorifies the Nazi party,” Kraft wrote. “[W]e believe there are many more efficient ways to educate the public around the history and origin of the word…”

History behind the symbol

A swastika symbol was discovered carved on a 15,000-year-old ivory figure of a bird made from mammoth tusk in its earliest known use, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. The ancient engraving is believed to have been used for health and fertility purposes.

From its earliest conception, the symbol was meant to be encouraging of life, an Encyclopedia Britannica entry states. It has been used by cultures throughout history -- in Greek currency, on Iron Age artifacts, as a symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism and so on.

“While the symbol has a long history of having a positive connotation, it was forever corrupted by its use in one cultural context: Nazi Germany,” the entry states.

Adolf Hitler adopted the swastika as the German national symbol in 1920, making it a central element in the Nazi Party flag while attempting a totalitarian conquest of Europe and decimating its Jewish population.

By 1945, the symbol was totally associated with World War II and the largest recorded genocide in the world.

National push for name-changes

In recent years, there's been a country-wide push to rid of names, statues and symbolism, which have racist or culturally insensitive origins.

For example, changing the name of Swastika Lake would not be the first time such a decision was made in Wyoming, Kraft wrote in the letter.

At least 43 geographical features were renamed all across the state just last year to remove a slur aimed at Indigenous women.

And other states have had similar debates regarding the use of the word swastika.

Two months ago, Mount Halo in Oregon was renamed from Swastika Mountain. In 2020, a small town in upstate New York voted to keep their town's name as Swastika, referencing a similar argument to the one Jones' raised earlier this month, National Public Radio reported.