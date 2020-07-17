How will Casper approach nonessential projects amid the pandemic budget crunch? The city's wayfinding plan offers insight

Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher told the City Council on Tuesday that signs are estimated to cost $6,500 apiece, though she said if the work is contracted locally, the cost will likely be less than that.

When the council tentatively approved the project in February, it was unclear where the money would come from, Napier said, but the city’s finances were healthy and it appeared feasible.

Now if the city wishes to move forward with the project, it will need to get creative. Currently, it is not on the city’s significantly scaled-down 2021 budget.

Councilman and former mayor Charlie Powell suggested Tuesday the city look into a public-private partnership to fund the signs. Becher told Powell she would look into that possibility. Napier said Wednesday he was “very intrigued” by the suggestion and thought it could be a viable option.

But even those private dollars are limited, Napier said. And in an economic downturn, everyone is vying for the same dollars. Still, if projects are able to be completed during down times, they may end up saving the city money in the long run, he added.