How will Casper approach nonessential projects amid the pandemic budget crunch? The city's wayfinding plan offers insight

The plan before the pandemic was to install illustrated navigational signs across Natrona County. Federal money had been allocated and spent on a plan to do so. Community feedback had been received. Draft designs had been approved.
But as in most cases across the U.S., Casper no longer has the money to spend in an economy where COVID-19 has left sales tax collection down 20%. Indeed, 74% of U.S. municipalities have had to make “unavoidable cuts” in the fallout of the pandemic, according to the National League of Cities.
The dilemma raises the question: How will the city prioritize projects when the direction of the economy remains uncertain?
Rest assured, your water will still run. Your trash will still be collected. Paying for those “necessary services” the city provides is its first priority, Casper City Manager Carter Napier explained in an interview Wednesday.
But as far as nonessentials, the budget is tight, Napier said.
About $100,000 in federal money paid for the plan to design the signs and determine where they would go, but purchasing and installing them is up to the various jurisdictions involved. In this case: Casper, Natrona County, Mills, Evansville and Bar Nunn. Casper’s share is 185 of the roughly 200 signs planned countywide.
Casper Community Development Director Liz Becher told the City Council on Tuesday that signs are estimated to cost $6,500 apiece, though she said if the work is contracted locally, the cost will likely be less than that.
When the council tentatively approved the project in February, it was unclear where the money would come from, Napier said, but the city’s finances were healthy and it appeared feasible.
Now if the city wishes to move forward with the project, it will need to get creative. Currently, it is not on the city’s significantly scaled-down 2021 budget.
Councilman and former mayor Charlie Powell suggested Tuesday the city look into a public-private partnership to fund the signs. Becher told Powell she would look into that possibility. Napier said Wednesday he was “very intrigued” by the suggestion and thought it could be a viable option.
But even those private dollars are limited, Napier said. And in an economic downturn, everyone is vying for the same dollars. Still, if projects are able to be completed during down times, they may end up saving the city money in the long run, he added.
When no one has the money to pay for projects, construction and engineering work becomes scarce, Napier explained. If the city were able to find the money to install the wayfinding signs, there’s a good chance the work will cost less than it would have during a boom, he said.
“Everyone benefits when we can get the projects for a more competitive price,” Napier said, but added the caveat that “unfortunately it doesn’t change the fact there are only a certain about of dollars available.”
The wayfinding project isn’t the only city aspiration potentially being put on hold this year.
In May, facing a 20% reduction in sales tax collection, the City Council voted to cut more than $9 million in capital spending for 2021 and the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year.
Napier said regardless of the limited cash flow, the city is still saving for future projects, even if it’s not spending on them at the moment.
“The City Hall remodel project is a good example of that,” Napier said of a $3 million effort to update the municipal building, which the council approved in November.
The city already has the money to pay for the first stage of that project, but the work has been suspended. Napier said the city has several of these projects, for which the money exists but the city won’t spend it until they know those dollars won’t be needed for operations.
But the city’s financial situation is likely only temporary, Napier said. He’s been in municipal administration for most of his career and he’s been through several downturns.
“I do believe this is going to be a temporary situation for Casper,” Napier noted, adding that although the circumstances are different, this downturn hasn't yet been worse than those in the past.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.