 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story editor's pick topical

In their own words: Why Wyomingites ousted Liz Cheney

  • 0

Beginning in April, the Casper Star-Tribune set out to ask Wyoming residents their opinions of Rep. Liz Cheney. More than 90% of the time, Cheney voted with Trump, but her vote to impeach him created one of the toughest reelection challenges of her career. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognized as a 'terrorist state'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News