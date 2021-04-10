Jackson boys score two late goals to rally for 3-2 win at Kelly Walsh

Something had to give Saturday morning at the Tom Staffileno Activity Complex in Casper. The visiting Jackson boys soccer team was undefeated through six games and had outscored its opponents 24-4; host Kelly Walsh was perfect through three games and had scored 20 goals while not allowing any.
The early season matchup was as good as advertised with the two teams expected to battle for supremacy of the Class 4A West Conference playing on even terms throughout before the Broncs prevailed 3-2 in overtime.
"We knew Kelly Walsh would be tough," Jackson head coach Matt Hoelscher said. "Thankfully, we handled the test."
The game involved numerous momentum shifts. Kelly Walsh appeared ready to strike first when senior Colten Atkinson found himself unmarked inside the box, but his right-footed blast sailed just right of the goal. Less than 10 minutes later, Hayden Hollinger's free kick from 25 yards out also missed to the right.
Jackson countered, pushing the ball ahead to freshman Teddy Opler, who beat a Kelly Walsh defender at the near-post and drove a low liner past KW goalkeeper Caden Allaire in the 13th minute. It was the first goal the Trojans had allowed in 250-plus minutes this season.
Atkinson had a chance to even the score in the 27th minute, but again was wide right with his shot attempt.
"It came down to which team capitalized on their opportunities," Kelly Walsh head coach Bryan Chadderdon said. "We had some chances early, but we just couldn't finish."
Midway through the second half, though, Atkinson finally capitalized. A Kelly Walsh pass from midfield found him in stride streaking down the left sideline and he turned on the jets to get by a Jackson defender before powering a shot past Jackson keeper Javi Huta.
The Trojans continued to be on the offensive the final 20 minutes of regulation, but couldn't quite solve Huta, who had five saves in the second half and nine for the game.
"I thought we controlled the pace in the second half," Chadderdon said., "but their goalkeeper didn't make any mistakes."
Neither did Allaire and the teams headed to overtime tied at 1-all.
With Huta and the Broncs defense shutting down the Trojans, the Jackson offense finally started to find some room to operate on the Kelly Walsh side of the field.
"We were setting up our offense 30 yards out," Hoelscher said. "We had to get into the 18 (yard box) more and make some things happen. We needed to get the maximum number of players in the box."
Before the Broncs could take advantage, though, Atkinson got loose again. This time, the senior brought a defender with him before crossing a pass to Jackson Catchpole, who one-timed it into the back of the net to give Kelly Walsh a 2-1 lead in the 89th minute.
The lead didn't last long, however.
Charlie Hoelscher gathered in the ensuing long kick off the kickoff and drove toward the goal before flicking a pass back to Olper, who beat Allaire to tie the game.
"That was a crucial error on my part," Chadderdon admitted. "The minute after you score a goal is crucial and we should have been ready for that."
Obviously, Matt Hoelscher had a different take on the goal.
"I think we showed a lot of mettle to come back and score a quick goal," he said. "If I knew exactly how we did it I would bottle and we'd do it every time."
The teams continued to battle across the pitch in the second overtime -- there were 37 fouls called and four yellow cards handed out -- before the Broncs got the game-winner in the 94th minute. James Dewell was the recipient of an assist from Daniel Huerta, with Romero Sahir providing the hockey assist.
"We were finally able to get the ball out wide on the wing and then send it back to the middle," Matt Hoelscher explained. "We had been doing a great job of possessing the ball, but we needed to find a way to get the ball into the final third."
While Chadderdon was obviously disappointed with the loss, he knows his team is better now than it was at the start of the day.