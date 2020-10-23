Jackson sweeps team titles at Class 4A state cross counry

Cross country is an individual sport. At Friday’s Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Cross Country Championships, though, Jackson embraced the team concept to win its second team title in three years and its first 4A crown.
The Broncs totaled 78 points to edge out Cheyenne Central (81), Evanston (83) and defending state champion Sheridan (90) for team honors.
Senior Ben Williams won gold for the Broncs with a time of 15 minutes, 55.16 seconds in the cold and snow at Paradise Valley Golf Course. Junior Mason Wheeler placed third in 16:07.72, but it was the work of the Jackson runners behind them that proved to be the difference.
“We had Ben and Mason up front all year,” Jackson head coach Jeff Brazil said. “And we had a pack of three guys – Brandon (Brazil), Axel (Klomparens) and Juan (Brazil) – right behind them. But our No. 5 guy had an injury so we had to have our No. 6 guy move up a spot.”
That No. 6 guy, junior Roman Goralski, finished 39th, which was just enough to give the Broncs the team title.
“Roman was starting to build up throughout the season to be able to keep with them,” Williams said. “And the last two weeks is when he was finally able to make a move and have the confidence to stay with them. That is the reason we were able to win today.”
Of course, Williams had a lot to do with the victory as well. He and Evanston senior Siler Weaver had pulled away from the pack with about 800 meters remaining and Williams made his move shortly after that.
“When it got to the last 400 meters it was me and Siler,” Williams said. “I knew I had the better leg speed so I just went with that. And it worked. I just had to stay with that to the end of the line.
“I came in here relaxed and confident. I was able to stay calm and settle in and not exhaust myself early on.
“It’s a stellar way to end my career. I couldn’t think of anything better.”
Weaver finished second, followed by Wheeler and Rock Springs’ junior Charles Fossey, giving West Regional teams the top four finishers. Sheridan sophomore Austin Akers was fifth and junior Brayden Kivisto was Central’s top finisher, placing ninth.
Jackson made it a clean sweep of the team titles with the girls placing three runners in the top 10 and ending Natrona County’s two-year run as champs. The Broncs finished with 45 points, which put them 31 points clear of the Fillies (74).
“Team unity and leadership from the kids,” Jeff Brazil said when asked what the key was to Jackson winning its first 4A title in four years. We have three captains that kept the girls focused all season.
“This is my first undefeated team. It was a dream team.”
Junior Kate Brigham paced the Broncs with a third-place finish, while senior Parker Smith was sixth, junior Sarah Tallerico 10th and senior Muriel Jones 12th.
“They are pretty close in ability level so in every workout they supported each other and they worked together in every race,” Brazil said. “Every week they went back and forth. Our success was because of the team dynamics more than anything we did as coaches.”
While Natrona County wasn’t able to pull off the three-peat, a Filly did cross the finish line first as junior Delilah Baedke held off Kelly Walsh junior Finley Klinger to win individual honors. Baedke finished with a time of 18:38.45 to hold off Klinger (18:45.97), who was runner-up for the third consecutive year.
Baedke held a slight lead on Klinger as they neared the home stretch before finding an extra gear and pulling away in the final 100 meters.
“I could hear her behind me,” Baedke stated. “And I could hear people cheering for her so I thought she was probably close behind me and I should go.”
Baedke also had her own cheering section, along with the Natrona County drum corps offering support to all the runners throughout the race.
After the race, as Baedke accepted congratulations from fellow competitors, family members and other well-wishers, she looked around and tried to take it all in.
“I think I’m still in shock,” she said.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.