Jackson sweeps team titles at Class 4A state cross counry

Of course, Williams had a lot to do with the victory as well. He and Evanston senior Siler Weaver had pulled away from the pack with about 800 meters remaining and Williams made his move shortly after that.

“When it got to the last 400 meters it was me and Siler,” Williams said. “I knew I had the better leg speed so I just went with that. And it worked. I just had to stay with that to the end of the line.

“I came in here relaxed and confident. I was able to stay calm and settle in and not exhaust myself early on.

“It’s a stellar way to end my career. I couldn’t think of anything better.”

Weaver finished second, followed by Wheeler and Rock Springs’ junior Charles Fossey, giving West Regional teams the top four finishers. Sheridan sophomore Austin Akers was fifth and junior Brayden Kivisto was Central’s top finisher, placing ninth.

Jackson made it a clean sweep of the team titles with the girls placing three runners in the top 10 and ending Natrona County’s two-year run as champs. The Broncs finished with 45 points, which put them 31 points clear of the Fillies (74).