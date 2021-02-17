 Skip to main content
Joel Opoku becomes first Casper College soccer player to sign with Division I program
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Defender Joel Opoku signed with Virginia Tech on Tuesday, becoming the first Casper College soccer player to sign with a Division I program. Opoku is a freshman from Ontario, Canada.

Casper College had its inaugural soccer season postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is scheduled to begin its abbreviated spring slate in early April.

Virginia Tech, which plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference, finished the fall season 3-2-2 and No. 4 in the nation. This past spring, Hokies' midfielder Daniel Pereira was taken first overall by Austin FC in the Major League Soccer Draft.

Tags

