Kaycee's Cole Reiner finishes 5th in bareback bronc world standings

Kaycee's Cole Reiner wrapped up an impressive National Finals Rodeo on Saturday with a sixth-place finish in the 10th and final round of bareback bronc riding at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The 22-year-old former Sheridan College and Casper College cowboy rode Pickett Rodeo's New Scarlet for 85.5 points. Competing in his first NFR, Reiner won two rounds and finished in the money in six rounds overall to finish sixth in the average.

Reiner entered the NFR 12th in the world standings having won $45,043 for the season. Ten days later, he had vaulted to fifth in the standings with more than $154,000.

Kaycee Feild won the round with a 91 to finish second in the average and win his fifth world championship. Feild edged out Tim O'Connell by less than $7,000 to win his first world title since 2014. Feild finished the season with more than $277,000 while O'Connell was just short of $271,000.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress posted his best score of the rodeo -- 90.5 points on Sutton Rodeo's South Point -- and finished third in the world standings with nearly $174,000. Former world champ Zeke Thurston (Sheridan College) tied for fourth in the round to finish fourth in the average and ninth in the world standings with more than $141,000.