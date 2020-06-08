Kaycee's Cole Reiner moves closer to first National Finals Rodeo trip

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kaycee’s Cole Reiner is within striking distance of qualifying for his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo.

The bareback bronc rider enters this week No. 16 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, having won nearly $21,000 for the season. Reiner leads the PRCA rookie standings and trails No. 15 Paden Hurst by less than $400. The top 15 cowboys in each event qualify for the season-ending NFR in December at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Reiner won the PRCA Permit standings last year after pocketing more than $25,000. This year, in addition to sitting No. 16 in the world standings, he leads the rookie standings on the strength of his performances in Texas this past fall.

The graduate of Buffalo High School and former competitor for both Sheridan College and Casper College, won both the Guadalupe County Fair & Rodeo in Seguin and the Austin County Fair & Rodeo in Bellville last October, in addition to Top-5 finishes in Hempstead, Rosenberg and Waco. He added a fourth-place finish at the NILE Pro Rodeo in Billings, Montana, later in October to give him more than $7,000 in earnings for the season entering the new year.