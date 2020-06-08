Kaycee's Cole Reiner moves closer to first National Finals Rodeo trip

Kaycee’s Cole Reiner is within striking distance of qualifying for his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
The bareback bronc rider enters this week No. 16 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, having won nearly $21,000 for the season. Reiner leads the PRCA rookie standings and trails No. 15 Paden Hurst by less than $400. The top 15 cowboys in each event qualify for the season-ending NFR in December at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Reiner won the PRCA Permit standings last year after pocketing more than $25,000. This year, in addition to sitting No. 16 in the world standings, he leads the rookie standings on the strength of his performances in Texas this past fall.
The graduate of Buffalo High School and former competitor for both Sheridan College and Casper College, won both the Guadalupe County Fair & Rodeo in Seguin and the Austin County Fair & Rodeo in Bellville last October, in addition to Top-5 finishes in Hempstead, Rosenberg and Waco. He added a fourth-place finish at the NILE Pro Rodeo in Billings, Montana, later in October to give him more than $7,000 in earnings for the season entering the new year.
Reiner continued to make noise and earn money in Texas in February. At the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo he pocketed $6,500 by winning the first round of his bracket, finishing second in the second round and tying for first in the semifinals. Later that month at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo he added nearly $6,000 to his earnings with another first-round bracket win and a third-place finish in the first round of the semifinals.
Unfortunately for Reiner and the rest of the cowboys and cowgirls on the PRCA circuit, the rodeo world was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the past two weeks rodeos have been held in Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma and rodeos in more states are expected to take place as states begin to loosen quarantine restrictions. Over the weekend, the Cody Stampede said in a statement that it was on for July 1-4 while the Cody Nite Rodeo is set to resume on June 20.
Reiner rodeoed for the Thunderbirds last season, placing fourth at the College National Finals Rodeo.
PRCA World Standings
Through Sunday
BAREBACK BRONC RIDING: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, IA, $76,306 2, Kaycee Feild, Genola, UT, $55,750 3, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $43,479 4, Jamie Howleyy, Rapid City, SD, $43.027 5, Clayton Biglow, Clements, CA, $40,970 6, Mason Clements, Draper, UT, $39,559 7, Tilden Hooper, Carthage, TX, $38.560 8, Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, MN, $30,917 9, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, LA, $28.298 10, Ty Breuer, Mandan, ND, $26,296 11, Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, MT, $25,941 12, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, TX, $23.354 13, Kody Lamb, Sherwood Park, AB, $22, 633 14, Jesse Pope, Marshall, MO, $22,541 15, Paden Hurst, Huntsville, TX, $21,309 16, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, $20,916 17, Logan Patterson, Kim, CO, $19,300 18, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, LA, $18.915 19, Jake Brown, Cleveland, TX, $17,883 20, Anthony Thomas, Houston, TX, $15,760.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, TX, $121,145 2, Brody Cress, Hillsdale, $50,305 3, Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT, $49,410 4, Allen Boore, Axtell, UT, $48,109 5, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SC, $41,817 6, Cole Elshere, Faith, SD, $37,533 7, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB, $33,580 8, Jacobs Crawley, Stephenville, TX, $33,152 9, Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA, $27,258 10, Spencer Wright, Milford, UT, $24,389 11, Rusty Wright, Milford, UT, $24,315 12, Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX, $24,227 13, Tegan Smith, Winterset, IA, $24,092 14, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, MT, $21,323 15, Taygen Schuelke, Newell, SD, $21,295 16, Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, Australia, $20,517 17, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX, $17,305 18, Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK, $17,038 19, Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, NV, $16,290 20, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB, $15,427.
BULL RIDING: 1, Sage Kimsey, Strong City, OK, $68,463 2, Dustin Boquet, Bourg, LA, $59,912 3, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, $56,795 4, Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Australia, $50,433 5, Parker McCown, Montgomery, TX, $40,259 6, Levi Gray, Dairy, OR, $39,479 7, J.T. Moore, Alvin, TX, $37,740 8, Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, $37,339 9, Denton Fugate, Niangua, MO, $35,377 10, Trevor Kastner, Roff, OK, $34,286 11, Ruger Piva, Challis, ID, $32,356 12, Jeff Askey, Athens, TX, $31,920 13, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, TX, $28,875 14, Ty Wallace, Collbran, CO, $28,617 15, Trey Benton III, Rock Island, TX, $28,248 16, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, UT, $27,321 17, Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, CO, $26,690 18, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, OK, $23,521 19, Dallee Mason, Weiser, ID, $22,357 20, Laramie Mosley, Satanta, KS, $20,317.
STEER WRESTLING: 1, Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, TX, $82,923 2, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, LA, $36,623 3, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, NV, $34,852 4, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, LA, $33,508 5, Curtis Cassidy, Donaldo, AB, $31,187 6, Jacob Edler, State Center, LA, $27,535 7, Ty Erickson, Helena, MT, $27,144 8, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, SD, $25,049 9, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, ND, $22,724 10, Jule Hazen, Ashland, KS, #22,590 11, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, ID, $21,482 12, Hunter Cure, Holliday, TX, $21,329 13, Tanner Brunner, Ramona, KS, $19,968 14, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, ID, $19,261 15, Tyler Pearson, Louisville, MS, $18,520 16, Eli Lord, Sturgis, SD, $16,734 17, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, AL, $16,511 18, Shayde Etherton, Borden, IN, $15,948 19, Blake Knowles, Heppner, OR, $15,609 10, Kalane Anders, Bayard, NE, $15,152.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, NM, $137,451 2, Tuf Cooper, Decatur, TX, $44,035 3, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, OK, $40,153 4, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, OK, $38,090 5, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, TX, $33,047 6, Timber Moore, Aubrey, TX, $29,896 7, Catfish Brown, Collinsville, TX, $28,932 8, Tyson Durfey, Brock, TX, $26,810 9, Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, $26,039 10, Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, $25,663 11, Haven Meged, Miles City, MT, $25,563 12, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, TX, $25,277 13, Adam Gray, Seymour, TX, $24,761 14, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, $21,897 15, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, TX, $21,030 16, Blane Cox, Cameron, TX, $20,576 17, Marty Yates, Stephenville, TX, $19,397 18, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, OK, $18,111 19, John Douch, Huntsville, TX, $17,606 20 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, CA, $17,512.
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS): 1, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, SC, $68,575 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, OK, $51,176 3, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $42,713 4, Charly Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $31,730 5, Clay Ullery, Valleyview, AB, $30,908 6, Colby Lovell, Madisonville, TX, $28,071 7, Matt Sherwood, Pima, AZ, $25,385 8, Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB, $25,218 9, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, CA, $23,981 10, Clay Tryan, Billings, MT, $21,044 11, Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, TN, $18,888 12, Kal Fuller, Bozeman, MT, $18,873 13, Andrew Ward, Edmond, OK, $17,414 14, Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, CO, $16,872 15, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID, $16,869 16, Lane Ivy, Dublin, TX, $15,802 17, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, OK, $15,005 18, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, AB, $14,828 19, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, AX, $14,347 20, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, TX, $14,328.
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS): 1, Joseph Harrison, Marietta, OK, $63,360 2, Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV, $51,176 3, Travis Graves, Jay, OK, $37,059 4, Jake Edwards, Ocala, FL, $30,675 5, Logan Medlin, Tatum, NM, $$29,975 6, Jake Long, Coffeyville, KS, $28,073 7, Hunter Koch, Vernon, TX, $25,218 8, Trey Yates, Pueblo, CO, $23,638 9, Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, TX, $18,888 10, Shay Dixon Carroll, La Junta, CO, $18,828 11, Paul Eaves, Ionedell, MO, $18,722 12, Tyler Worley, Berryville, AR, $18,616 13, Kyle Lockett, Visalia, CA, $18,222 14, Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, KS, $17,414 15, Patrick Smith, Lipan, TX, $16,297 16, Ryan Motes, Weatherford, TX, $15,005 17, Reagan Ward, Edmond, OK, $14,760 18, Paden Bray, Stephenville, TX, $14,347 19, Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, AZ, $13,832 20, Dustin Davis, Terrell, TX, $13,295.
BARREL RACING: 1, Brittany Pozzsi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, $64,763 2, Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX, $55,617 3, Hailey Kinsel-Lockwood, Cotulla, TX, $42,191 4, Jill Wilson, Snyder, TX, $34,179 5, Ivy Hurst, Springer, OK, $27,790 6, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, OK, $24,910 7, Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, TX, $23,751 8, Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, TX, $21,980 9, Ryann Pedone, Sunset, TX, $21,519 10, Carly Taylor, Andersonville, TX, $21,424 11, Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, TX, $21,001 12, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX, $20,355 13, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $19,442 14, Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX, $18,913 15, Shelley Morgan, Eustace, TX, $18,622 16, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $16,435 17, Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $15,314 18, Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA, $15,051 19, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX, $14,624 20, Emily Miller, Weatherford, OK, $14,492.
