Kaycee's Tinley Pierson signs to play basketball at Dickinson State

Kaycee's Tinley Pierson has signed to play basketball at Dickinson State University. The senior point guard was a three-time Class 1A all-state selection for the Lady Bucs and led the team to a 17-5 record this past season.
Pierson averaged 13.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 steals as a senior. She averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 steals per contest in leading Kaycee to a runner-up finish at last year's state tournament.
The three-sport standout was also a two-time all-selection in volleyball and earned all-state honors in track as a sophomore.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
