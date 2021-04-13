 Skip to main content
Kaycee's Tinley Pierson signs to play basketball at Dickinson State
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kaycee's Tinley Pierson signs to play basketball at Dickinson State

Class 1a State Basketball Semifinal

Kaycee's Tinley Pierson pushes past Upton's Jerrica Caylor in their Class 1A semifinal game on March 3 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Kaycee's Tinley Pierson has signed to play basketball at Dickinson State University. The senior point guard was a three-time Class 1A all-state selection for the Lady Bucs and led the team to a 17-5 record this past season.

Pierson averaged 13.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 steals as a senior. She averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 steals per contest in leading Kaycee to a runner-up finish at last year's state tournament.

The three-sport standout was also a two-time all-selection in volleyball and earned all-state honors in track as a sophomore.

