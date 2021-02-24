Kelly Walsh boys try to extend Peach Basket winning streak against Natrona County

This season has been one most Kelly Walsh boys basketball fans would like to forget. The Trojans, who have won two of the past three Class 4A state championships (2017 and 2019), are 2-13 entering Thursday's Peach Basket at Natrona County.

"I think the lack of success is starting to wear on the kids," Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden admitted. "They've done a good job of keeping their spirits up and supplying effort, but the reality of the situation is they haven't got anything to show for that."

But Roden has coached in enough of these games -- this will be his 19th as a head coach for either Kelly Walsh or Natrona County and he is 15-3 overall -- to know anything can happen when the Trojans and Mustangs meet in the annual rivalry game.

"There's no better remedy for sparking morale than the Peach Basket," he said. "If you can't get up for this game there's something wrong with you as a competitor. There's no better measurement of competitiveness than this game on Thursday night in that environment."

"This game matters a lot, if nothing else, for the legacy of these seniors. I just know that Thursday night is a great opportunity to hang your hat on something in what has otherwise been a pretty miserable season."