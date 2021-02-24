Kelly Walsh boys try to extend Peach Basket winning streak against Natrona County

This season has been one most Kelly Walsh boys basketball fans would like to forget. The Trojans, who have won two of the past three Class 4A state championships (2017 and 2019), are 2-13 entering Thursday's Peach Basket at Natrona County.
"I think the lack of success is starting to wear on the kids," Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden admitted. "They've done a good job of keeping their spirits up and supplying effort, but the reality of the situation is they haven't got anything to show for that."
But Roden has coached in enough of these games -- this will be his 19th as a head coach for either Kelly Walsh or Natrona County and he is 15-3 overall -- to know anything can happen when the Trojans and Mustangs meet in the annual rivalry game.
"There's no better remedy for sparking morale than the Peach Basket," he said. "If you can't get up for this game there's something wrong with you as a competitor. There's no better measurement of competitiveness than this game on Thursday night in that environment."
"This game matters a lot, if nothing else, for the legacy of these seniors. I just know that Thursday night is a great opportunity to hang your hat on something in what has otherwise been a pretty miserable season."
The six KW seniors -- Esaias Spillane, Collin Boroz, Caleb Cockrum, Siope Palepale, Trenton Walker and Gage Porter -- have a chance to extend the Trojans' Peach Basket streak to five in a row. To do so, though, Kelly Walsh is going to need to shoot better and be more competitive on the glass. The Trojans are last in 4A in field-goal percentage (34.0%) and their rebound margin of minus-5.7 is next to last in the classification.
Kelly Walsh is facing a Natrona County team that has started to hit its stride. The Mustangs (5-11) have won two of three after finally snapping an eight-game skid, although three of those losses were by one possession.
"I think we are playing some good basketball right now," NC head coach Phil Choler said. "Hopefully we can keep that up Thursday."
Seniors Ryan Swan (13.6), Koby Kelly (10.8) and Jace George (10.4) are all averaging double-digit points for Natrona County, which has gotten contributions throughout its lineup. Those three are part of a seven-player senior class that Swan believes has the Mustangs trending in the right direction.
"I've been impressed with our ability as a team to bounce back from those losses," he said. "We're sort of on a roll and everybody has stepped into a role that has helped this team be successful."
As for what it's going to take for the Mustangs to win the Peach Basket for the first time since 2016, Swan said there's no real secret.
"It's going to take focus and us going out there and playing our best," he said.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity