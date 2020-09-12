Kelly Walsh finds a way to win at the end against Rock Springs

“I had 100-percent faith that he would go up and make the grab because he’s a clutch dude,” Walker said of Jahr.

Added Burkett, who rushed for 116 yards and had touchdown runs of 5 and 42 yards: “I saw Trent throw the ball to Dom and I was just screaming because I knew Dom was going to catch it.”

The touchdown set off a wild celebration on the sidelines and in the stands. Moments later, the outcome was final when the Trojans sacked Bider.

Walker completed 19 of 26 passes for 196 yards and ran for 102 more. He was at his best on the final drive, though. He was 5-of-6 for 42 yards and added 32 yards on the ground.

“Maturity wise with Trent, you can see it with the poise in the pocket and the decision-making,” Makelky said. “He’s a different guy and we’re a different team than we were last year.”

The victory was one the Trojans might not have been able to pull off last year, when the coaches and the players were still trying to get on the same page. But Friday, Kelly Walsh overcame penalties that killed drives, some coverage mistakes on defense and Walker’s fumble into the end zone, which Rock Springs eventually turned into the go-ahead touchdown.