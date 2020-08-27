Kelly Walsh football looks to keep improving in Aaron Makelky's second year

"One of our assistant coaches told me last year after the dust had settled, ‘Coach, we call Year One storming,'" Makelky explained. "That’s where you have to kick down the door and shake things up. And hopefully Year Two is just norming.

"We’ve talked as coaches that last year we kind of stormed the beaches with the culture and the way we dressed and the way we warmed up and offense and our defense and our expectations. And our kids came in this year and said, ‘Yeah, that’s how we do things.’ And it’s not such a shock."

While Makelky knows Kelly Walsh is still underized ("We'll probably be the smallest team on the field every Friday night."), it does return senior Trenton Walker at quarterback and has speed and athleticism at the skill positions.

Walker didn't take over as the full-time starter until midway through the year and completed just 42.1 percent of his passes for 681 yards, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, but Makelky is convinced the senior is ready to step his game up this season.

"It was an ongoing thing (at quarterback) last year," Makelky said, "but he settled in as the guy. He did some things well but he had a lot to improve on.