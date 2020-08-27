Kelly Walsh football looks to keep improving in Aaron Makelky's second year

Aaron Makelky knew it wasn't going to be easy. Makelky was hired as the Kelly Walsh football head coach last spring and, with just a few months to get his assistant coaches and players to buy into the culture he was trying to establish for the program, the Trojans struggled.
Kelly Walsh needed a victory over Gillette in the regular-season finale just to qualify for the playoffs, where they lost 62-14 to eventual state champion Sheridan in the quarterfinals.
Despite not being able to practice in the spring or hold a summer camp because of restrictions brought about by COVID-19, Makelky believes his team is in position to show marked improvement in his second year.
"I think the biggest thing is just our kids’ attitudes," he said prior to practice Tuesday. "This group of kids wants to be better and they have done nearly everything we’ve asked them to do. I get the impression that they just appreciate being out here after everything they’ve been through."
Prior to taking the KW job, Makelky had spent the previous eight years at Class 2A Big Piney. He coached the Punchers for seven years, leading them to the playoffs his past two seasons, including a semifinal appearance in 2017.
He's not expecting that kind of a turnaround for the Trojans, but at this point it's about keeping things in perspective.
"One of our assistant coaches told me last year after the dust had settled, ‘Coach, we call Year One storming,'" Makelky explained. "That’s where you have to kick down the door and shake things up. And hopefully Year Two is just norming.
"We’ve talked as coaches that last year we kind of stormed the beaches with the culture and the way we dressed and the way we warmed up and offense and our defense and our expectations. And our kids came in this year and said, ‘Yeah, that’s how we do things.’ And it’s not such a shock."
While Makelky knows Kelly Walsh is still underized ("We'll probably be the smallest team on the field every Friday night."), it does return senior Trenton Walker at quarterback and has speed and athleticism at the skill positions.
Walker didn't take over as the full-time starter until midway through the year and completed just 42.1 percent of his passes for 681 yards, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, but Makelky is convinced the senior is ready to step his game up this season.
"It was an ongoing thing (at quarterback) last year," Makelky said, "but he settled in as the guy. He did some things well but he had a lot to improve on.
"He was extremely dedicated in the offseason, doing a lot of stuff on his own. Right now he’s on par with some of our assistants just as far as knowing schemes and adjustments and reading the field."
Senior wide receiver Caleb Cockrum added that Walker has shown improvement in other areas as well.
"Trent has put in so much work this offseason," he said. "He throws a tighter spiral and he’s taken on more of a leadership role."
Walker won't have to take on the offensive load by himself, though. Junior running back Cam Burkett led the team in rushing last year (380 yards, 2 TDs) and has impressed through the first two weeks of practice.
"He’s 6-foot, 230, but he’s the fastest guy on the field," Makelky said of Burkett. "I think he’s going to emerge as one of the best players in the state. We want to find ways to continually move him around in our offense and get him the ball in different ways."
Walker and Burkett provide a good foundation on which the Trojans can build. For a team that lacks size and experience, it's a good place to start. And the way that the rest of the team is buying in to Makelky's system/culture offers another thing to build on.
The Trojans will get their first test Friday when they host Cheyenne South for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Harry Geldien Stadium. The Bison, who are just 10-72 since the program began in 2011 and have never beaten the Trojans, should offer Kelly Walsh a chance to get the season started on the right foot.
"We’re just excited for people to see how much improvement there’s been and how much better we are," Makelky said. "But until we flip the lights on Friday night no one knows that but us."
