Kelly Walsh football overcomes slow start before running over Laramie

Kelly Walsh took some time to get started Saturday, but when the Trojans got rolling there was little Laramie could do to stop them. Kelly Walsh spotted the Plainsmen a 21-7 lead before scoring 42 consecutive points on its way to a 49-28 victory at Harry Geldien Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night in Laramie, but was moved to Casper because fires in the Laramie area made air conditions hazardous.
With the win, Kelly Walsh improved to 3-2 on the season, allowing them to surpass last year’s win total with four regular-season games remaining.
The Plainsmen took advantage of poor Kelly Walsh field position off the opening kickoff to take the early lead. The Trojans’ drive started at their own 2 and they picked up 5 yards with a quick out pass to Caleb Cockrum before disaster struck. On the ensuing play Colin Boroz was unable to secure the handoff from Trenton Walker and Laramie’s Matthew Maiava pounced on the fumble in the end zone just 10 seconds into the game.
The Kelly Walsh defense returned the favor on Laramie’s next drive when Gage Porter recovered Isaac Sell’s fumble at the Trojans’ 15-yard-line. Three plays later, junior running back Cam Burkett took a pitch from Walker, made a defender miss at the line of scrimmage and outraced the Plainsmen secondary for a 64-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 39 seconds to play in the first quarter.
The Trojans moved into Laramie territory on their next possession, but a holding penalty negated a big run by Burkett and three plays later Graham Jacquez intercepted Walker to end the threat. The Plainsmen took the lead five plays later when Sell gathered in a screen pass from Jake Vigen and weaved his way through the Kelly Walsh defense for a 32-yard score and a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Kelly Walsh fumbled on its next drive and the Plainsmen quickly took advantage of the short field when David Tangeman made a diving catch in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown to give Laramie a 21-7 advantage with 8:40 to play in the first half.
That was about all the offense the Plainsmen could muster until its final drive, however.
Kelly Walsh overcame a slew of penalties on its next possession, with Burkett getting his second TD of the game on a 17-yard run to cut the Laramie lead to 21-14 with 3:52 to play in the first half.
After forcing a Plainsmen punt, the Trojans took over at the Laramie 49 with just 44 seconds remaining in the half. That was more than enough time for Kelly Walsh, however.
The Trojans got back-to-back first downs on a flea flicker and a 17-yard pass to Korven Kaufmann to move the ball to the 21. Walker then found Boroz across the middle at the 10 and the senior bowled over a Laramie defender and dove into the end zone with 23 seconds on the clock to tie the game at 21.
The second half belonged to Kelly Walsh as the Trojans scored on their first four possessions to put the game away.
Walker gave the Trojans the lead for good on an 18-yard scramble with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter. Following an interception by Boroz, Kelly Walsh needed just three plays to find the end zone again as Burkett burst up the middle for a 9-yard score on its first drive of the fourth quarter.
Burkett scored his fourth touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run and the Trojans capped their scoring when Dom Jahr grabbed a pass that was tipped by teammate Esaias Spillane and found the end zone from 40 yards out.
Laramie finally ended the Kelly Walsh onslaught when Tangeman hauled in a 14-yard pass from Vigen with just 1:09 to play.
Kelly Walsh will be back at Harry Geldien Stadium on Friday when it hosts No. 2 Thunder Basin, which improved to 4-1 with a 55-7 victory over crosstown rival Gillette on Friday night.
Kelly Walsh 49, Laramie 28
at Harry Geldien Stadium
Laramie 7 14 0 7 28
Kelly Walsh 7 14 7 21 49
FIRST QUARTER
Laramie: Matthew Maiava fumble recovery (David Tangeman kick), 11:50
KW: Cam Burkett 64 run (Erich Hulshizer kick), 4:39
SECOND QUARTER
Laramie: Isaac Sell 32 pass from Jake Vigen (Tangeman kick), 11:03
Laramie: Tangeman 9 pass from Vigen (Tangeman kick), 8:40
KW: Burkett 17 run (Hulshizer kick)
KW: Colin Boroz 21 pass from Trenton Walker (Hulshizer kick), 0:23
THIRD QUARTER
KW: Walker 18 run (Hulshizer kick), 2:32.
FOURTH QUARTER
KW: Burkett 9 run (Hulshizer kick), 9:46
KW: Burkett 11 run (Hulshizer kick), 8:10
KW: Dom Jahr 40 pass from Walker (Hulshizer kick), 2:24
Laramie: Tangeman 14 pass from Vigen (Tangeman kick)
