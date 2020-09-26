Kelly Walsh football overcomes slow start before running over Laramie

The Trojans moved into Laramie territory on their next possession, but a holding penalty negated a big run by Burkett and three plays later Graham Jacquez intercepted Walker to end the threat. The Plainsmen took the lead five plays later when Sell gathered in a screen pass from Jake Vigen and weaved his way through the Kelly Walsh defense for a 32-yard score and a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Kelly Walsh fumbled on its next drive and the Plainsmen quickly took advantage of the short field when David Tangeman made a diving catch in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown to give Laramie a 21-7 advantage with 8:40 to play in the first half.

That was about all the offense the Plainsmen could muster until its final drive, however.

Kelly Walsh overcame a slew of penalties on its next possession, with Burkett getting his second TD of the game on a 17-yard run to cut the Laramie lead to 21-14 with 3:52 to play in the first half.

After forcing a Plainsmen punt, the Trojans took over at the Laramie 49 with just 44 seconds remaining in the half. That was more than enough time for Kelly Walsh, however.