Kelly Walsh football prepares for Year 2 under Aaron Makelky

Instead, Makelky, who was hired in late March last year, and his staff spent that time doing what they could to prepare the Trojans for the upcoming season.

“Our coaching staff has put a lot of time in on the weekends,” he said. “And while the video stuff isn’t ideal, there was no reason not to be doing it when we were stuck at home. We did stuff virtually with our kids and as coaches we’ve met multiple times.”

Makelky estimates Kelly Walsh has about 120 kids practicing right now, which is comparable to last year’s numbers. He added that there are “still some stragglers” showing up to practice, but doesn’t expect the number to change much. And Makelky is fine with that.

“Quality over quantity,” he stated. “We have a smaller senior class, but we have a good number of freshmen. And we have a good number of sophomores and juniors that are going to have to play up and down because we have a full schedule of varsity, junior varsity, sophomore and freshmen games.

“The organizational stuff is still a challenge, but you only need 11 to play football and we have more than 11.”