Kelly Walsh football prepares for Year 2 under Aaron Makelky

The past five months have been a trying time for high school sports. The coronavirus pandemic not only forced the cancellation of the Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament back in March and the entire spring sports season in April, but also forced a number of football teams to reduce spring training schedules and cancel summer camps.
And while the college football season remains in limbo – the Mountain West, of which the University of Wyoming is a member, postponed all fall sports indefinitely on Monday –- prep sports are scheduled to be played across the Cowboy State this fall.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association made the announcement last week, clearing the way for Class 4A football to begin practice this week. Both Casper school took full advantage, with Natrona County getting things started with its annual Midnight Madness practice at 12:01 a.m. Monday and Kelly Walsh beginning two-a-day practices later that day.
For second-year Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky, any practice time the Trojans may have lost in the spring when schools were shut down isn’t anything to lose sleep over.
“It’s all relative because we all lost the time,” Makelky said after Tuesday morning’s practice at the Tom Staffileno Activity Complex. “And if everybody lost the time then we didn’t really lose the time. I just know that we’re ahead of where we were last year when we weren’t here to get things organized. We’re not going to make excuses and whine about stuff we can’t control.”
Instead, Makelky, who was hired in late March last year, and his staff spent that time doing what they could to prepare the Trojans for the upcoming season.
“Our coaching staff has put a lot of time in on the weekends,” he said. “And while the video stuff isn’t ideal, there was no reason not to be doing it when we were stuck at home. We did stuff virtually with our kids and as coaches we’ve met multiple times.”
Makelky estimates Kelly Walsh has about 120 kids practicing right now, which is comparable to last year’s numbers. He added that there are “still some stragglers” showing up to practice, but doesn’t expect the number to change much. And Makelky is fine with that.
“Quality over quantity,” he stated. “We have a smaller senior class, but we have a good number of freshmen. And we have a good number of sophomores and juniors that are going to have to play up and down because we have a full schedule of varsity, junior varsity, sophomore and freshmen games.
“The organizational stuff is still a challenge, but you only need 11 to play football and we have more than 11.”
The Trojans are trying to bounce back from a season in which they went 2-8 and lost to Sheridan in the first round of the playoffs. They did, however, set a program mark by qualifying for the postseason for the eighth consecutive year with a 28-0 victory over Gillette in the final game of the regular season.
Makelky is hoping that another year in his system will allow the Trojans to take another step forward this season.
“With our older kids it’s now just refining what they knew and what they weren’t good at last season,” he admitted. “It’s a 50-50 split on cultural leadership and football knowledge. If you hear us call plays it’s like we’re talking another language, but now our kids are pretty fluent in it.”
