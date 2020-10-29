Kelly Walsh football seeks rare road playoff win at Cheyenne Central

Kelly Walsh head coach Aaron Makelky knows his team faces a daunting task on Friday. The Trojans head to the capital city to take on a Cheyenne Central team that spend most of the season atop the Star-Tribune Power Poll in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Central (7-2) was undefeated before back-to-back losses to Cheyenne East and Rock Springs late in the season. The Indians bounced back with a 48-32 victory at Laramie last weekend.
This will be Kelly Walsh’s second trip to Central’s Riske Field this season. Back on Sept. 4 the host Indians built a 38-0 lead before two late KW touchdowns made the final margin 38-13.
“We have to play a lot better than we did the first time we played them,” Makelky stated. “They had good answers for what we did the first time so we know we can’t do the same thing or we’ll get the same result.”
Kelly Walsh (4-5) has doubled its win total from a year ago in Makelky’s second season on the sideline. Midway through the season the Trojans were 3-3 and in position to challenge for a home playoff game. But consecutive blowout losses to Thunder Basin, Sheridan and Cheyenne East pushed them back to the No. 7 seed.
The Trojans showed improvement at times this season, but rarely put all three phases together in the same game. Makelky believes it’s imperative for Kelly Walsh to do that if it hopes to knock off Central.
“There are three keys for us to have a chance to win on Friday night,” he said. “We have to finish drives with touchdowns, we have to get off the field on third and fourth down on defense and we have to create turnovers.
“We’ve done each of those at different points, but we haven’t done them all consistently and I don’t know if we’ve done all of them in the same game.”
Offensively, Kelly Walsh was at its best this season when it was able to establish junior running back Cam Burkett and senior quarterback Trenton Walker in the running game. Burkett enters the game having rushed for 937 yards and 14 touchdowns while Walker has added 460 yards and five scores. When the Trojans run their triple-option effectively it opens thins up downfield for Walker and a speedy group of wide receivers.
Walker has completed 84 of 133 passes for 1,226 yards and seven TDs with five interceptions. His primary targets have been seniors Caleb Cockrum (29 receptions for 280 yards) and Dom Jahr (15 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns).
“We have to put together all of our good parts and all the positives and try to eliminate all the negatives,” Kelly Walsh senior center Reno Watson said. “We have to give Trenton enough time to throw the ball and give Cam big gaps to run through.”
That’s easier said than done against a Central team that is fourth in total defense, allowing an average of 313.0 yards and 21.2 points per game.
While Kelly Walsh might be able to move the ball against Central, the Trojans will have to be on top of their game to slow down the Tribe. Senior quarterback Andrew Cummins has thrown for more than 2,100 yards and 17 TDs in his first year as a starter and has a plethora of options to throw to.
Nathaniel Talich and senior twin tight ends Brady and Brock Storebo have combined for 82 catches for 1,009 yards and 12 TDs. Central’s biggest offensive threat, however, is senior Andrew Johnson. The returning Star-Tribune Super 25 selection and recent Wyoming commit has caught 66 passes for 868 yards and seven scores.
“They have an ability to get their best guy the ball even though we all know he’s one of the best guys in the state,” Makelky said of Johnson. “You can’t just take him away because they will find creative ways to get him involved. They use him in the run game and they move him around in the formation.
“They also have a lot of team athleticism,” Makelky added. “They don’t have any big slow guys and we like to play big, slow teams because we’re little and fast. They’re not small, but all 11 guys on both sides of the ball are athletes, so that’s a big challenge.”
This season has been a challenge for the Trojans and every other team in the state, but Kelly Walsh won enough games to qualify for the postseason for the ninth year in a row. Now the challenge for KW is to knock off the Tribe and make the semifinals for the first time in three years and win a road playoff game for the first time since 2009.
Makelky knows the odds are stacked against the Trojans, but he’s not throwing in the towel.
“They’re going to have to play poorly and we’re going to have to play great for us to beat them,” he admitted. “But that’s why we play the game, because we have a shot to do that.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.