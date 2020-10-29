Kelly Walsh football seeks rare road playoff win at Cheyenne Central

While Kelly Walsh might be able to move the ball against Central, the Trojans will have to be on top of their game to slow down the Tribe. Senior quarterback Andrew Cummins has thrown for more than 2,100 yards and 17 TDs in his first year as a starter and has a plethora of options to throw to.

Nathaniel Talich and senior twin tight ends Brady and Brock Storebo have combined for 82 catches for 1,009 yards and 12 TDs. Central’s biggest offensive threat, however, is senior Andrew Johnson. The returning Star-Tribune Super 25 selection and recent Wyoming commit has caught 66 passes for 868 yards and seven scores.

“They have an ability to get their best guy the ball even though we all know he’s one of the best guys in the state,” Makelky said of Johnson. “You can’t just take him away because they will find creative ways to get him involved. They use him in the run game and they move him around in the formation.

“They also have a lot of team athleticism,” Makelky added. “They don’t have any big slow guys and we like to play big, slow teams because we’re little and fast. They’re not small, but all 11 guys on both sides of the ball are athletes, so that’s a big challenge.”