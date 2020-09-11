Kelly Walsh knocks off Rock Springs with last-second touchdown

Kelly Walsh put together an impressive opening drive, moving to the Rock Springs’ 13-yard line with a mix of runs and passes. On third-and-7, Trenton Walker connected with Cam Burkett for what looked like a first down at the Tigers’ 5. But a penalty moved the ball back to the 30 and two plays later Erich Hulshizer’s 43-yard field goal attempt was short.

After allowing one first down, the Trojans defense stiffened and forced a punt. Kelly Walsh senior Esaias Spillane fielded the ball at the KW 30, broke through an initial group of tacklers and got to the sidelines before being pushed out at the Rock Springs 39.

The Trojans moved the ball to the 25 before a sack of Walker and a short pass left Kelly Walsh with a third-and-18. That’s when Walker and Jahr gave fans a glimpse of what was to come, connecting on a 26-yard reception.

Two plays later, Burkett found the end zone from 5 yards out to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Rock Springs nearly got the equalizer two possessions later when Bider sprinted untouched up the middle from 10 yards out. But a missed extra point left Kelly Walsh in front 7-6 with 1:53 remaining in the first half.