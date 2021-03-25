Kelly Walsh, Natrona County softball teams take the field for first time Friday

“We have kids who are getting ready to sign with a college and then we have kids who are just wanting to come out for a new sport,” Smith stated. “The abilities are just way different. We’ve worked on a lot of hitting and pitching and with some of the kids we’ve had to work on just the basic fundamentals.”

It helps that Smith and Robinson know what they’re doing and that they have some familiarity with some of the players. Smith is a longtime coach of the Casper Rebels traveling team while Robinson was instrumental in starting Casper’s fast-pitch program back in the early 1990s and helped start the Casper Voltage traveling team.

Not surprisingly, both have been fierce advocates of getting fast-pitch softball sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association. The grassroots movement began in Cody in late 2018 and other school districts soon followed. The Natrona County school board voted unanimously to add softball at an April 9, 2019 meeting and the WHSAA made it official at a board of directors meeting on Nov. 5, 2019.

“I’m really excited,” said Robinson, who also is the activities director at Casper Classical Academy. “The people around the state that run the travel teams are the ones that got this effort going. It started up in Cody and from there it went to Green River and then it was like a domino effect.”