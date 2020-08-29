Kelly Walsh passing game shows signs of life in season-opening victory

Walker added 98 yards and two scores on the ground. And it was his initial burst that got it all started by avoiding tacklers at the line of scrimmage and then outrunning the South defenders.

"He was just as fast last year," Makelky said, "but you never saw anything like that. The biggest thing this year is his confidence. He knows he can do it. We always knew he could do it, but now he knows."

So do his teammates.

"In the offseason, three, four times a day he would be at the field throwing to the receivers and the running backs," Burkett stated. "And if he wasn't at the field he was at the gym. He worked so hard to be ready for this season."

Walker's best throw of the night was one that didn't count. He connected with Boroz for a 24-yard gain on his first pass attempt of the night to put the Trojans at the South 25-yard line. On the next play Walker dropped back and lofted a perfect pass to senior receiver Caleb Cockrum in the end zone. The ball went over the South defensive back and dropped into Cockrum's hands for an apparent touchdown. Unfortunately, Kelly Walsh was flagged for holding on the play.

So the Trojans went back to the ground game, running the ball three times with Walker scoring his second TD of the night on a 6-yard keeper up the middle.