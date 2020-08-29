Kelly Walsh passing game shows signs of life in season-opening victory

Kelly Walsh came into the 2020 football season knowing it had to establish some sort of presence in the passing game to take pressure off its running game. Last year Trojans quarterbacks averaged just 76.7 passing yards per game while completing only 39.8 percent of their passes.
Friday they took a step in the right direction in a season-opening 54-14 victory against an overmatched Cheyenne South team.
Senior quarterback Trenton Walker, who scored on an 80-yard touchdown run on the game's first play from scrimmage, wasn't asked to do too much against the Bison, but when the Trojans did choose to throw he was up to the task. Walker completed 5 of 7 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown, a 53-yarder to senior Dom Jahr to give Kelly Walsh a 33-0 lead early in the second quarter.
"I think when most people saw him throw that they thought, ‘He can’t even throw it that far,’" KW head coach Aaron Makelky said after the game. "Or they got the shotgun out because they thought it was going to be a duck. It wasn’t the best spiral he’s ever thrown, but he got it there."
The Trojans' 122 yards passing were more than they had in any game last season. Continued success through the air should open things up for the running game, which racked up more than 350 yards before the starters went to the sidelines.
Junior Cam Burkett, who broke free for a 99-yard scoring run on Kelly Walsh's second play from scrimmage, led the way with 177 yards and 3 touchdowns on just six carries. Seniors Colin Boroz (28 yards), Korven Kaufmann (25), Siope Palepale (23) and Analu Benabise (6) combined for 82 yards and two scores on just nine attempts.
Walker added 98 yards and two scores on the ground. And it was his initial burst that got it all started by avoiding tacklers at the line of scrimmage and then outrunning the South defenders.
"He was just as fast last year," Makelky said, "but you never saw anything like that. The biggest thing this year is his confidence. He knows he can do it. We always knew he could do it, but now he knows."
So do his teammates.
"In the offseason, three, four times a day he would be at the field throwing to the receivers and the running backs," Burkett stated. "And if he wasn't at the field he was at the gym. He worked so hard to be ready for this season."
Walker's best throw of the night was one that didn't count. He connected with Boroz for a 24-yard gain on his first pass attempt of the night to put the Trojans at the South 25-yard line. On the next play Walker dropped back and lofted a perfect pass to senior receiver Caleb Cockrum in the end zone. The ball went over the South defensive back and dropped into Cockrum's hands for an apparent touchdown. Unfortunately, Kelly Walsh was flagged for holding on the play.
So the Trojans went back to the ground game, running the ball three times with Walker scoring his second TD of the night on a 6-yard keeper up the middle.
Walker's next pass was the 53-yard touchdown to Jahr. He also had completions of 19 and 5 yards to Cockrum and a 21-yarder to Boroz.
Granted, the sample size is small and the opponent was lacking experience and size, but the Trojans showed they might just have a passing game this season.
"We need to be able to throw the ball," Makelky admitted last week before practice. "We had games last year where teams would put everyone in the box and dare us to throw the ball and we still couldn't do it."
Kelly Walsh will likely need to have that balance, as well as its quick-strike capability, in full force this upcoming Friday when they play at Cheyenne Central. The Indians scored the game's final 21 points Friday to win 35-21 at Natrona County.
