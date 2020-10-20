Kelly Walsh rallies to defeat Natrona County and win fourth consecutive VolleyBowl

"It’s the competitiveness," Ramage said. "We know all the girls on the other side and we like them, but we just really want to win. We’re all over the place during games, but we all have the same goal to beat NC."

During one stretch in the fourth set, Ramage had a block and two kills, the second coming after a long rally to push the lead to 18-13. Kills by Carruth and Alvar were part of a later 5-0 run and sophomore Mia Cardenas scored the final two points on a kill and a block.

The middle hitter started the season playing junior varsity but is now playing middle hitter for the varsity, which allowed the Trojans to move junior Logann Alvar to the right side.

"We felt like we were one player away from where we could really challenge the best teams," Barkell said. "Mia gives us that piece that we felt we were missing."

The final set started out like the previous four, with the teams trading kills at the net -- Milby and Carruth for the Trojans and Blom and senior Emily McOmie for the Fillies. Carruth then started a 7-0 run with a kill and finished it with back-to-back aces to give Kelly Walsh a 12-4 advantage. A kill and an ace from Hagar gave the home fans hope for a comeback, but Milby finished the match the same way she started it -- with a kill -- and the Trojans escaped with the victory.