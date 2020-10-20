Kelly Walsh rallies to defeat Natrona County and win fourth consecutive VolleyBowl

The VolleyBowl trophy remains in Kelly Walsh's possession.
The Trojans on Tuesday defeated crosstown rival Natrona County in the annual volleyball match for the fourth consecutive year, but they needed five sets to maintain possession of the hardware. Sophomore Abi Milby pounded a kill through two Natrona County blockers for the match-winning point to give Kelly Walsh a 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16, 15-11) victory at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
"This is always one of the hardest matches all year," Kelly Walsh head coach Jefff Barkell said. "Some of the other matches we play where we think there’s pressure, it’s nothing compared to this match."
That was evident from the outset as the opening set was tied 15 times before two hitting errors by the Trojans gave the Fillies a 22-20 advantage. After a kill from Kelly Walsh junior Paighten Dedic cut the lead to 23-22, Natrona County sophomore Megan Hagar made it 24-22 when she spiked the ball with such force that the KW defender's bump went off the speakers above the court and fell untouched on the Trojans' side of the net.
And when Kelly Walsh hit the next shot into the net the Fillies were able to celebrate their first VolleyBowl set victory over the Trojans in four years.
The second set offered more of the same. There were 11 ties in the match, with the last coming on an ace from Hagar to knot the score at 19-all. But three consecutive Natrona County errors gave the Trojans some breathing room. They then got back-to-back kills from junior Shelby Ramage and sophomore Peyton Carruth before an ace from sophomore CJ Eskew put the finishing touches on the win.
The third set was another back-and-forth affair and featured some of the best rallies of the night. A cross-court kill by Ramage got the Trojans to within a point of winning the set at 24-21, but the Fillies responded to the challenge.
Junior Tamryn Blom sandwiched a kill and a tip-shot around a kill from Hagar to tie things at 24-all. After a hitting error by the Trojans, a kill from Carruth tied the set at 25-all. But when Kelly Walsh's next serve sailed out of bounds and an attempted kill suffered the same fate the Fillies found themselves with a 2-1 lead.
Unfortunately for the host Fillies, that's when the three-time defending state champion Trojans found the spark they needed.
"NC did everything they could tonight to get in our heads," Barkell admitted. "They just played extremely hard. They dug everything we hit, I think.
"At first our kids were like, ‘What’s going on? Why can’t I get a kill?’ And then they realized they were in a good match and they started adjusting their mental state toward, ‘We’re in a tough match and we want to fight like crazy.’ I think that was the biggest thing is they decided to fight and wanted to be in a match that was close."
Kelly Walsh did what it could to make sure the fourth set wasn't close, though. The Trojans jumped out to a 7-2 lead and had an answer every time the Fillies would make a charge.
"It’s the competitiveness," Ramage said. "We know all the girls on the other side and we like them, but we just really want to win. We’re all over the place during games, but we all have the same goal to beat NC."
During one stretch in the fourth set, Ramage had a block and two kills, the second coming after a long rally to push the lead to 18-13. Kills by Carruth and Alvar were part of a later 5-0 run and sophomore Mia Cardenas scored the final two points on a kill and a block.
The middle hitter started the season playing junior varsity but is now playing middle hitter for the varsity, which allowed the Trojans to move junior Logann Alvar to the right side.
"We felt like we were one player away from where we could really challenge the best teams," Barkell said. "Mia gives us that piece that we felt we were missing."
The final set started out like the previous four, with the teams trading kills at the net -- Milby and Carruth for the Trojans and Blom and senior Emily McOmie for the Fillies. Carruth then started a 7-0 run with a kill and finished it with back-to-back aces to give Kelly Walsh a 12-4 advantage. A kill and an ace from Hagar gave the home fans hope for a comeback, but Milby finished the match the same way she started it -- with a kill -- and the Trojans escaped with the victory.
The win was the second this season for Kelly Walsh over Natrona County. Other than the final outcome, however, Tuesday's match bared little resemblance to their first meeting, which the Trojans won in straight sets.
"We’ve definitely grown as a team," said NC senior setter Quinci Mooren, who was all over the court for the Fillies. "It’s a new coach and a new environment and I think we’re all meshing together well.
"We fought hard, but we didn’t finish like we needed to."
First-year Natrona County head coach Adrian McNamee isn't fond of moral victories, but the way the Fillies played Tuesday night gave her confidence for the final weeks of the season.
"Tonight was the best I’ve seen them compete for five games straight," she admitted. "We’ve had lapses where we’ve given up on games, but we competed for all five games tonight and that’s a step we needed to take this season. We took that step tonight and I think we’re going to continue to build on that."
They'll get a chance Saturday when they play at Rock Springs in a match that will determine the No. 1 seed out of the Northwest Quadrant. Kelly Walsh will also return to quadrant play when it hosts Sheridan on Tuesday.
