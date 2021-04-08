Kelly Walsh shuts out Natrona County in first sanctioned girls softball game in Casper

Natrona County pitcher Sierra Randolph looked in at catcher Maria Walker and fired the pitch to the plate. And with that, high school girls fastpitch softball in Casper was finally a reality.
The pitch was low and called a ball and Kelly Walsh remained undefeated with a 6-0 victory Thursday at Crossroads Park, but a sport that had been years in the making had found a home in Casper. The stands at Crossroads Field No. 2 were overflowing with parents and other family members, students, school officials and former and future softball players who came to soak up the sun — temperatures were in the low 60s — and enjoy the historic day.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Kelly Walsh head coach Claire Smith said.
Added Natrona County head coach Rick Robinson: “It’s a great day for everybody involved in this sport.”
The day was especially great for the Trojans (3-0 Class 4A West), who scored three first-inning runs with two outs. After Randolph retired Lizzy Oldfather on a pop-out to shortstop Maggie Teague and Sophia Wood on a grounder to Teague, Ari Plorin singled, stole second and third and scored the game’s first run on Brooke Lijewski’s single. Four pitches later, Olivia Smith drove a ball into right field that rolled nearly to the fence. By the time the Fillies got the ball back to the infield Smith was crossing home plate with an inside-the-park home run.
“Those first runs really built the team up,” Kelly Walsh starting pitcher Kynlee Griffith said. “After we got those it was like, ‘Here we go!’”
That three-run cushion was more than enough for Griffith, who allowed just two hits through five innings — singles by Randolph and Julie Dysart.
“Pitching is one of our successes,” Claire Smith said. “And I thought Kynlee did awesome today. She knows how to shut things down.”
Griffith improved to 2-0 on the young season, but was unimpressed with her performance Thursday despite striking out nine Fillies.
“We did well, but I could have been better,” she said. “My fastball remains my go-to pitch, but I think my screwball and curveball could have been better.”
Kelly Walsh added a run in the top of the fourth when Griffith doubled and Allie Boroz drove her home with an RBI double.
After Griffith struck out two more in the bottom of the frame, the Trojans tacked on two more in the fifth. Once again, Olivia Smith delivered in the clutch as her two-out single plated both Sophia Wood, who had reached on an error, and Lijewski, who had drawn a walk.
“We can hit the ball,” said Lijewski, who nearly had to be helped off the field after her “ankle gave out” when she hit first base wrong after hitting a single.
Griffith set Natrona County down in order in the bottom of the fifth. She struck out Payton Hans and got Teague to hit into a 4-3 groundout for the first two outs. Fittingly, Griffith recorded the final out by herself when Walker popped out to the mound.
The Trojans opened the season with a 31-3 rout of Green River two weeks ago and followed that with an 8-5 win at Rock Springs. Thursday, the combination of Griffith on the mound and the Kelly Walsh bats proved to be too much for Natrona County (1-2) to overcome.
“We got our bats on the ball, but we only had one true hit,” Robinson said. “And we were going against one of the best pitchers in the state. But I was impressed with our defense and I think we’ll be OK once things settle down and we can get back to just playing softball.”
