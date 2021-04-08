Kelly Walsh shuts out Natrona County in first sanctioned girls softball game in Casper

“Those first runs really built the team up,” Kelly Walsh starting pitcher Kynlee Griffith said. “After we got those it was like, ‘Here we go!’”

That three-run cushion was more than enough for Griffith, who allowed just two hits through five innings — singles by Randolph and Julie Dysart.

“Pitching is one of our successes,” Claire Smith said. “And I thought Kynlee did awesome today. She knows how to shut things down.”

Griffith improved to 2-0 on the young season, but was unimpressed with her performance Thursday despite striking out nine Fillies.

“We did well, but I could have been better,” she said. “My fastball remains my go-to pitch, but I think my screwball and curveball could have been better.”

Kelly Walsh added a run in the top of the fourth when Griffith doubled and Allie Boroz drove her home with an RBI double.

After Griffith struck out two more in the bottom of the frame, the Trojans tacked on two more in the fifth. Once again, Olivia Smith delivered in the clutch as her two-out single plated both Sophia Wood, who had reached on an error, and Lijewski, who had drawn a walk.