Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise signs with Wyoming wrestling

Kelly Walsh’s Analu Benabise has known for months where he was going to college. Wednesday, the senior made it official, signing his Letter of Intent to wrestle at the University of Wyoming.

“I watched a lot of their duals the last couple of years,” Benabise said at his signing day ceremony at Kelly Walsh High School. “And I was there last year when they beat Northern Colorado and I got to tour the facilities and was really impressed.”

Benabise is also impressive. A three-time Class 4A state champion for the Trojans, he enters his final high school season with an overall record of 148-12. He won state titles at 138 as a freshman and 145 pounds as both a sophomore and junior, when Kelly Walsh also won team titles.

Even more impressive was Benabise’s performance at the 2019 Cowboy Open at UW. Competing in the amateur division primarily against first-year college wrestlers, Benabise finished third at 149 pounds.

“That was super-beneficial for me,” Benabise said.