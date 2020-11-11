Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise signs with Wyoming wrestling

Kelly Walsh’s Analu Benabise has known for months where he was going to college. Wednesday, the senior made it official, signing his Letter of Intent to wrestle at the University of Wyoming.
“I watched a lot of their duals the last couple of years,” Benabise said at his signing day ceremony at Kelly Walsh High School. “And I was there last year when they beat Northern Colorado and I got to tour the facilities and was really impressed.”
Benabise is also impressive. A three-time Class 4A state champion for the Trojans, he enters his final high school season with an overall record of 148-12. He won state titles at 138 as a freshman and 145 pounds as both a sophomore and junior, when Kelly Walsh also won team titles.
Even more impressive was Benabise’s performance at the 2019 Cowboy Open at UW. Competing in the amateur division primarily against first-year college wrestlers, Benabise finished third at 149 pounds.
“That was super-beneficial for me,” Benabise said.
“To go out and get third place against kids that are all college-quality kids,” Kelly Walsh head coach Travis Peak told the Star-Tribune back in April, “any college when they look at that will say, ‘Look how many college guys didn’t place and this high school kid got third.’ I think that turned some heads.”
While the 2020-21 Wyoming high school season is set to begin next month, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of a number of national tournaments this summer that Benabise was looking forward to competing in.
Without those opportunities, Benabise did what he could to stay competitive to prepare for the upcoming season.
“I was in the (wrestling) room as much as possible,” he said. “And there a lot of other training possibilities. When the season starts I’ll be ready to go.”
With limited tournaments to compete in, Benabise suited up for the KW football team. He finished in the top 10 in defensive points for the Trojans, who advanced to the state semifinals before last week’s loss to Thunder Basin.
Benabise will join a Cowboys wrestling team that currently has six in-state products on its roster, including Kelly Walsh graduate and current UW freshman Kevin Anderson. Another former Trojan, four-time state champion Jace Palmer, has signed with the University of North Carolina.
When the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships take place in late February, Benabise will be attempting to join Palmer as only the second Trojan to win four individual state titles.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.